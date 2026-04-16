KERING FORMS A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH ICCF

AROUND FLAGSHIP BRAND ICICLE,

AND ACQUIRES A MINORITY STAKE

Kering and ICCF today announced a strategic partnership aimed at combining their complementary strengths across the luxury industry. As part of this partnership, Kering will acquire a minority stake in ICCF.

This partnership brings together ICCF's deep understanding of the Chinese luxury ecosystem and cultural landscape with the Kering long-standing expertise in craftsmanship, operations and brand development in Europe.

The investment of Kering will support the next phase of development of ICCF's flagship brand ICICLE, including the continued international expansion of the brand, as well as the enrichment of its product offering across new categories.

Founded in 1997 in Shanghai, ICICLE is a fashion brand known for a design aesthetic rooted in Eastern philosophy, bringing together natural materials, refined craftsmanship and a quiet, contemporary sensibility. The brand specializes in women's and men's ready-to-wear and accessories and operates more than 200 stores, including flagship locations in Beijing, Shanghai and Paris.

This strategic partnership is driven by House of Wonders, a strategic initiative newly launched by Kering, designed to selectively support emerging luxury Houses with strong cultural relevance across markets, categories and geographies. Through House of Wonders, Kering aims to build long-term value through a disciplined, partnership-driven approach, engaging with brands defined by a distinctive vision, deep authenticity and global resonance potential.

About Kering

Kering is a global, family-led luxury group, home to people whose passion and expertise nurture creative Houses across couture and ready-to-wear, leather goods, jewelry, eyewear and beauty: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear. Inspired by their creative heritage, Kering Houses design and craft exceptional products and experiences that reflect the Group's commitment to excellence, sustainability and culture. This vision is expressed in our signature: Creativity is our Legacy. In 2025, Kering employed 44,000 people and generated revenue of €14.7 billion.

About ICCF

ICCF, originating from ICICLE Fashion Group founded in 1997 in Shanghai, is a vertically integrated fashion group dedicated to developing contemporary luxury brands with a strong industrial foundation, a responsible approach to design and production, and a long-term creative vision. With headquarters functions shared between Paris and Shanghai, ICCF continues to expand its international presence through its flagship brand ICICLE, promoting a vision of fashion rooted in natural materials, refined craftsmanship and cultural authenticity.

Contacts

Kering

Press Emilie Gargatte +33 (0)1 45 64 61 20 emilie.gargatte@kering.com Pénélope Linage +33 (0)6 76 09 42 10 penelope.linage-ext@kering.com Analysts/investors Philippine de Schonen +33 (0)6 13 45 68 39 philippine.deschonen@kering.com Victoria Gerard +33 (0)6 79 39 85 16 victoria.gerard@kering.com

ICCF

Press press@icicle.com

China

Linjia Dai +86 156 5270 2921 linjia.dai@iccfgroup.com

France/international

Hugues Boëton +33 (0)6 79 99 27 15 hboeton@brunswickgroup.com

Paul Priam +33 (0)6 84 39 09 89 ppriam@brunswickgroup.com