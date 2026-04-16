AKROPOLIS GROUP UAB: Regarding change of the Chief Financial Officer of AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB

AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB (hereinafter - the Company) hereby announces that, as of 21 April 2026, Marius Žemaitaitis will assume the position of Chief Financial Officer of the Company, succeeding the current Chief Financial Officer, Ernesta Grikinaite-Bartkevice, who will be commencing maternity leave.

Marius Žemaitaitis has over five years of experience at Lords LB Asset Management, where he held several positions, most recently serving as Fund Finance Manager. Prior to that, he worked at Ernst & Young and UAB "Hanner". Marius Žemaitaitis holds a master's degree in financial economics from ISM University of Management and Economics. Given his comprehensive expertise in finance management, the Company is confident that his appointment will ensure strong financial leadership of the Company and a seamless succession from Ernesta Grikinaite-Bartkevice.

Marius Žemaitaitis has already commenced his duties at the Company to ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities.