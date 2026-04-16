Safe Harbor Financial Services, Inc.: Safe Harbor Financial Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results, Highlighting Sequential 12% Sales Growth, Balance Sheet Transformation and Operational Progress

Eliminated substantially all of the Company's debt, ended the year with $6.8 million in Cash and $8.2 million of Stockholders' Equity.

Fourth Quarter Revenue increased 12% sequentially, and Fourth Quarter Net Loss was $0.6 million including a $0.5 million success-based employee bonus expense.



Updated and extended agreement with Partner Colorado Credit Union ("PCCU") through 2031; expected to increase cash flow by over $10 million over the period, driving a 70% increase in loan program revenue in the fourth quarter versus the third quarter.



DENVER, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHF Holdings, Inc., d/b/a Safe Harbor Financial ("Safe Harbor" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: SHFS), a leading fintech platform serving the banking, lending, and financial services needs of the regulated cannabis and hemp industries, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Balance Sheet Transformation and Highlights

December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 (Unaudited) December 31,

2024 Cash and cash equivalents - 6,779,040 - 861,722 - 2,324,647 Total Assets - 17,207,024 - 13,664,414 - 13,218,287 Total Debt and Forward Purchase Liability - - - - - 18,313,753 Total Liabilities - 8,971,116 - 6,667,803 - 25,506,301 Total Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) - 8,235,908 - 6,996,611 - (12,288,014 - Working Capital (Deficit) - 5,698,858 - 5,766,174 - (983,833 -

Eliminated substantially all of the Company's $18 million in debt and raised $6.7 million in new capital in the September 30, 2025 recapitalization.

Stockholders' equity was positive $8.2 million at December 31, 2025, a $20.5 million improvement compared to ($12.3) million at December 31, 2024.

$6.8 million of cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2025, an increase of $4.5 million compared to $2.3 million at December 31, 2024.

Liabilities at December 31, 2025 include approximately $3.0 million of non-cash liabilities, and are offset by approximately $3.1 million in non-cash contract assets, which are both related to the indemnification of loan losses under the Second Amended and Restated Commercial Alliance Agreement with PCCU. This agreement was effective October 1, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2024 and 2025, Third Quarter 2025, and Full Year Income Statement Highlights

Three Months Ended (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Total Revenue - 2,062,076 - 1,833,770 - 3,671,596 - 7,673,532 - 15,242,560 Total Operating Expenses - 3,281,503 - 3,051,016 - 11,565,095 - 13,072,742 - 22,334,046 Operating Loss - (1,219,427 - - (1,217,246 - - (7,893,499 - - (5,399,210 - - (7,091,486 - Net (loss) income - (582,592 - - 179,508 - (51,664,495 - - (2,160,998 - - (48,319,475 -

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Summary

Revenue was approximately $2.1 million in the fourth quarter 2025, a 12% increase compared to approximately $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2025, and a 44% decline compared to the fourth quarter 2024.

Loan program income (formerly loan interest income) for the fourth quarter 2025 was approximately $0.9 million, versus approximately $1.8 million for the fourth quarter 2024. Fourth quarter 2025 loan program income increased approximately 70% compared to third quarter 2025 primarily due to higher share of interest revenue under the Second Amended and Restated Commercial Alliance Agreement, which was effective October 1, 2025.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter 2025 decreased 72% year over year to approximately $3.3 million, compared to approximately $11.6 million in the fourth quarter 2024, and increased 8% compared to approximately $3.1 million in the third quarter 2025. Fourth quarter 2025 operating expenses include approximately $0.5 million of success-based employee bonus. Excluding non-cash impairment of goodwill, intangibles, loan loss provisions, and amortization of contract asset, operating expenses declined 9% to approximately $3.3 million from approximately $3.7 million in the prior year period.

Operating loss was approximately ($1.2) million, compared to a loss of approximately ($7.9) million in the fourth quarter 2024 and approximately ($1.2) million in the third quarter 2025.

Net loss was approximately ($0.6) million for the fourth quarter 2025, compared to net income of approximately $0.2 million in the third quarter 2025 and a loss of approximately ($51.7) million in the fourth quarter 2024. Fourth quarter 2025 results include approximately $0.5 million of success-based employee bonus. This compares to net income of approximately $0.1 million in the fourth quarter 2024 when excluding non-cash write downs of deferred tax assets, goodwill, and intangible assets totaling approximately $53.1 million, and a loan loss benefit of approximately $1.2 million.

Adjusted EBITDA1) for the fourth quarter 2025 was approximately ($1.1) million, compared to approximately $0.1 million for the fourth quarter 2024.

Full Year 2025 Financial Summary

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2025 was approximately ($2.2) million, compared to a net loss of approximately ($48.3) million for the year ended December 31, 2024.



Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2025 was approximately $7.7 million, compared to approximately $15.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Operating expenses decreased 41% for the year ended December 31, 2025 to approximately $13.1 million, compared to approximately $22.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Loan program income for the year ended December 31, 2025 was approximately $2.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 versus approximately $6.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA1) for the year ended December 31, 2025 was approximately ($3.9) million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA1) of approximately $2.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial metric. A reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures is included at the end of this earnings release.

Operational and Governance Summary

Item Status today Prior Status PCCU CAA Term Extended through 2031 Expired 2029 Loan Program Income Share Up to 65% 35%

Asset Hosting Fee 23% reduction with graduated calculation, saves approximately $0.2M annually Fixed calculation at 1.0% below $130M and 1.3% above $130M Board of Directors 5 members; PCCU has no appointment rights 7 members; PCCU had appointment rights Senior Financial Leadership CEO/CFO and Principal Accounting Officer with significant Big 4 and public company experience N/A

"When we released our preliminary results, we could confirm the strategic wins but not all of the final numbers for the year ended December 31, 2025. Now that our audit is complete, the full picture is clear and it validates what we said in the preliminary release," said Terrance Mendez, Chief Executive Officer. "We eliminated $18 million of our debt, returned stockholders' equity to positive $8.2 million from a stockholders' deficit of $12.3 million, and we ended the year with $6.8 million in cash and cash equivalents."

Mr. Mendez continued, "Loan program income increased 70% sequentially in the fourth quarter, and total revenue grew 12% from Q3 2025 to Q4 2025 while operating expenses declined 10% (after excluding a success-based employee bonus). This is the operating leverage inflection we have been building toward. We've also expanded beyond core banking and lending through the launch of insurance, payments, and consulting solutions, because we believe the most durable cannabis fintech platform is one that serves operators across their entire financial lifecycle."

"With a clean balance sheet, a financial institution agreement extended through 2031 at nearly double our prior share of loan program income, and new revenue lines, we enter 2026 in a fundamentally different financial position than we have been in at any point in our recent history."

For more information on the Company's year ended December 31, 2025 financial results, please refer to our Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and accessible at www.sec.gov

About Safe Harbor:

Safe Harbor is a financial platform delivering smarter banking, lending, payments and business services tailored to how the cannabis industry actually operates. As one of the original pioneers of compliant cannabis banking in the U.S., Safe Harbor has facilitated more than $26 billion in cannabis-related transactions across 41 states and territories. Through its proprietary Cannabis Banking Solutions Platform and network of regulated financial institution partners, Safe Harbor empowers cannabis operators to gain clarity, control and confidence in their financial operations. From daily banking to long-term growth, Safe Harbor provides real solutions and personal support built exclusively for cannabis. Safe Harbor is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services are provided by our partner financial institutions. For more information, visit www.SHFinancial.org

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain information contained in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included herein may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to trends in the cannabis industry, including proposed changes in U.S. and state laws, rules, regulations and guidance relating to Safe Harbor's services; Safe Harbor's growth prospects and Safe Harbor's market size; Safe Harbor's projected financial and operational performance, including relative to its competitors and historical performance; success or viability of new product and service offerings Safe Harbor may introduce in the future; the impact volatility in the capital markets, which may adversely affect the price of Safe Harbor's securities; the outcome of any legal proceedings that have been or may be brought by or against Safe Harbor; and other statements regarding Safe Harbor's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "outlook," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would," and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Safe Harbor's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Safe Harbor undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Safe Harbor Investor Relations Contact:

ir@SHFinancial.org

Safe Harbor Media Relations Contact:

safeharbor@kcsa.com

SHF Holdings, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents - 6,779,040 - 2,324,647 Accounts receivable - trade 31,376 134,609 Accounts receivable - related party 1,009,483 968,023 Prepaid expenses 862,400 659,536 Accrued interest receivable - 16,319 Forward purchase receivable - 4,584,221 Loans receivable, net - 13,332 Contract asset 516,283 - Other current assets 3,000,000 3,000,000 Total Current Assets 12,198,582 11,700,687 Long-term loans receivable, net - 378,854 Operating lease right to use assets 547,186 703,524 Investment in preferred securities 1,450,000 - Prepaid expenses 414,329 412,500 Contract asset 2,581,417 - Other assets 15,510 22,722 Total Assets - 17,207,024 - 13,218,287 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current Liabilities: Accounts payable - 189,828 - 140,723 Accounts payable-related party 171,365 75,608 Accrued expenses 1,310,463 1,301,378 Deferred revenue 15,415 28,335 Lease liabilities 181,963 161,952 Senior secured promissory note - 255,765 Deferred consideration 3,000,000 3,338,343 Forward purchase derivative liability - 7,309,580 Stand-ready guarantee liability 711,667 - Financial indemnification liability 433,968 - Other current liabilities 485,055 72,836 Total Current Liabilities 6,499,724 12,684,520 Warrant liabilities 39,620 1,360,491 Senior secured promissory note - 10,748,408 Stand-ready guarantee liability 1,245,416 - Financial indemnification liability 657,804 - Lease liabilities 528,552 712,882 Total Liabilities 8,971,116 25,506,301 Commitment and Contingencies (Note 20) Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Convertible preferred stock, $.0001 par value, 1,250,000 shares authorized, 111 and 111 shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively - - Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, 35,000 authorized, shares, par value $.0001, 30,808 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 3 - Class A Common Stock, $.0001 par value, 1 billion and 130 million shares authorized, 4,281,523 and 2,783,666 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively 428 278 Additional paid-in capital 131,152,020 108,467,253 Accumulated deficit (122,916,543 - (120,755,545 - Total Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) - 8,235,908 - (12,288,014 - Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) - 17,207,024 - 13,218,287

SHF Holdings, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For The Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Revenue - 7,673,532 - 15,242,560 Operating expenses Compensation and employee benefits 6,266,317 7,783,331 General and administrative expenses 3,294,275 4,018,094 Professional services 3,328,222 2,518,394 Lease expense 232,773 258,477 Amortization of contract asset 129,072 - Credit loss (benefit) expense (177,917 - (1,393,131 - Impairment of goodwill - 6,058,000 Impairment of long-lived intangible assets - 3,090,881 Total operating expenses 13,072,742 22,334,046 Operating loss (5,399,210 - (7,091,486 - Other (income) expenses Interest expense (492,643 - (533,390 - Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 1,320,871 2,803,638 Gain on extinguishment of forward purchase derivative 3,336,213 - Costs incurred to secure financing (987,621 - - Discount on common stock sold pursuant to the ELOC (76,553 - - Change in the fair value of deferred consideration 79,475 361,449 Total other income 3,179,742 2,631,697 Net loss before provision (benefit) for income taxes (2,219,468 - (4,459,789 - Provision (benefit) for income taxes (58,470 - 43,859,686 Net loss (2,160,998 - (48,319,475 - Deemed dividend on Series B Preferred Stock redemption (241,435 - - Net loss attributable to common stockholders - (2,402,433 - - (48,319,475 - Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 2,921,648 2,772,867 Basic and diluted net loss per share - (0.82 - - (17.43 -

Earnings Before Interest Taxes Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA

"EBITDA" is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization. "Adjusted EBITDA" is further adjusted to exclude non-cash, unusual, and infrequent items that management does not consider reflective of the Company's core operating performance.

We present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because management uses these measures to evaluate operating performance, develop forward-looking operating plans, and make strategic decisions regarding resource allocation. We believe these measures provide useful supplemental information to investors evaluating our results in the same manner as management.

These measures have material limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our GAAP results. Specifically, although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the underlying assets may require future replacement and neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA reflects the associated capital expenditure requirements. In addition, neither measure reflects changes in working capital needs or tax payments that may reduce cash available to the Company. Accordingly, these measures should be considered alongside net income (loss) and other GAAP results.

A reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is as follows:

Year ended December 31, 2025 2024 Net loss - (2,160,998 - - (48,319,475 - Interest expense 492,643 533,390 Amortization of prepaid consulting associated with Series B 59,857 - Amortization of contract asset 129,072 - Depreciation and amortization expense 3,155 711,929 Provision for income taxes (benefit) (58,470 - 43,859,686 EBITDA (1,534,741 - (3,214,470 - Other adjustments: Credit loss (benefit) expense (177,917 - (1,393,131 - Change in the fair value of warrants (1,320,871 - (2,803,640 - Deferred loan origination fees and costs - (63,275 - Change in the fair value of deferred consideration (79,475 - (361,449 - Gain on extinguishment of forward purchase derivative (3,336,213 - - Costs incurred to secure financing 987,621 - Discount on common stock sold pursuant to the ELOC 76,553 - Stock based compensation 1,523,489 1,575,952 Goodwill and long-lived intangible assets impairment - 9,148,881 Adjusted EBITDA - (3,861,554 - - 2,888,868