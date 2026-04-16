Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports First Quarter Results for 2026

GREAT NECK, N.Y., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOAN ) (the "Company") announced today that its net income for the three months ended March 31, 2026 was approximately $1,274,000, or $0.11 per share (based on approximately 11.4 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), compared to approximately $1,373,000, or $0.12 per share (based on approximately 11.4 million weighted-average outstanding common shares) for the same period in 2025, representing a decrease of $99,000, or 7.2%. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower revenue, partially offset by reduced interest expense, reflecting lower average borrowings under the Company's credit facility and decreased prevailing SOFR rates.

Total revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2026 were approximately $2,068,000, compared to approximately $2,274,000 for the same period in 2025, representing a decrease of $206,000, or 9.1%. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower interest income, driven by a period-over-period decline in loans receivable, as well as lower origination fees reflecting reduced loan origination activity. For the three months ended March 31, 2026, approximately $1,699,000 of the Company's revenue represents interest income on secured commercial loans that the Company offers to real estate investors, compared to approximately $1,834,000 for the same period in 2025, and approximately $368,000 and $440,000, respectively, represent origination fees on such loans. The loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers.

As of March 31, 2026, total stockholders' equity was approximately $43,106,000.

On November 20, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to 100,000 shares of its common stock over the following 12 months. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had repurchased an aggregate of 9,300 shares under the program at a total cost of approximately $42,000. This includes 3,100 shares repurchased during the first quarter of 2026 at an aggregate cost of approximately $14,000.

Assaf Ran, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, "During the first quarter of 2026, the real estate markets in our geographical areas felt a little stronger. Whether property values are trying to catch up with inflation, the lower interest rates (although many believe that they are still too high), or a shortage of inventory, we experienced an encouraging level of loan pay-offs and new deployments. However, it's too early to determine what the impact of the war with Iran, if any, will be."

About Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. offers short-term secured, non-banking loans (sometimes referred to as "hard money'' loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. The Company operates the website: https://www.manhattanbridgecapital.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and the statements of the Company's representatives related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate," or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, when the Company discusses the encouraging level of loan payoffs and new deployments and the potential impact of the war with Iran, it is using forward looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected, expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to the following: (i) our loan origination activities, revenues and profits are limited by available funds; (ii) we operate in a highly competitive market and competition may limit our ability to originate loans with favorable interest rates; (iii) our Chief Executive Officer is critical to our business and our future success may depend on our ability to retain him; (iv) if we overestimate the yields on our loans or incorrectly value the collateral securing the loan, we may experience losses; (v) we may be subject to "lender liability" claims; (vi) our due diligence may not uncover all of a borrower's liabilities or other risks to its business; (vii) borrower concentration could lead to significant losses; (viii) we may choose to make distributions in our own stock, in which case you may be required to pay income taxes in excess of the cash dividends you receive; and (ix) an increase in interest rates may impact our profitability. The risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission identify important factors that could cause such differences. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we caution potential investors not to place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Contact:

Assaf Ran, CEO

(516) 444-3400

http://www.linkedin.com/in/assafran

SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.



MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Assets March 31, 2026

(unaudited) December 31, 2025

(audited)

Loans receivable, net of deferred origination and other fees - 61,944,470 - 60,218,841 Interest and other fees receivable on loans 1,794,782 1,642,825 Cash

183,952 204,889 Cash - restricted 21,717 23,350 Other assets 98,171 60,742 Right-of-use asset - operating lease, net 88,023 101,226 Deferred financing costs, net 123,963 98,858 Total assets - 64,255,078 - 62,350,731

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Lines of credit - 19,436,277 - 17,601,132 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 192,895 173,247 Operating lease liability 97,956 112,076 Loan holdback 164,598 50,000 Dividends payable 1,257,229 1,314,732 Total liabilities 21,148,955 19,251,187

Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred shares - $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding --- --- Common shares - $.001 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 11,757,058 issued; 11,429,351 and 11,432,451 outstanding, respectively 11,757 11,757 Additional paid-in capital 45,578,272 45,575,006 Less: Treasury shares, at cost - 327,707 and 324,607 shares, respectively (1,112,746 - (1,098,964 - Accumulated deficit (1,371,160 - (1,388,255 - Total stockholders' equity 43,106,123 43,099,544

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 64,255,078 - 62,350,731

MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

Three Months

Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Revenue: Interest income from loans - 1,699,330 - 1,833,914 Origination fees 368,314 439,799 Total revenue 2,067,644 2,273,713



Operating costs and expenses: Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs 363,248 451,365 Referral fees 3,965 144 General and administrative expenses 430,607 453,570 Total operating costs and expenses 797,820 905,079 Income from operations 1,269,824 1,368,634 Other income 4,500 4,500 Net income - 1,274,324 - 1,373,134 Basic and diluted net income per common share outstanding: --Basic - 0.11 - 0.12 --Diluted - 0.11 - 0.12 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: --Basic 11,430,726 11,438,651 --Diluted 11,430,726 11,438,651

MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

(unaudited)



FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2026

Common Shares Additional Paid-in

Capital Treasury Shares Accumulated Deficit Totals Shares Amount Shares Cost Balance, January 1, 2026 11,757,058 - 11,757 - 45,575,006 324,607 - (1,098,964 - - (1,388,255 - - 43,099,544 Non-cash compensation 3,266 3,266 Purchase of treasury shares 3,100 (13,782 - (13,782 - Dividends declared and payable (1,257,229 - (1,257,229 - Net income ____ ____ ____ ____ ____ 1,274,324 1,274,324 Balance, March 31, 2026 11,757,058 - 11,757 - 45,578,272 327,707 - (1,112,746 - - (1,371,160 - - 43,106,123

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025

Common Shares Additional Paid-in

Capital Treasury Shares Accumulated Deficit Totals Shares Amount Shares Cost Balance, January 1, 2025 11,757,058 - 11,757 - 45,561,941 318,407 - (1,070,406 - - (1,238,165 - - 43,265,127 Non-cash compensation 3,266 3,266 Dividends declared and payable (1,315,445 - (1,315,445 - Net income ____ ____ ____ ____ ____ 1,373,134 1,373,134 Balance, March 31, 2025 11,757,058 - 11,757 - 45,565,207 318,407 - (1,070,406 - - (1,180,476 - - 43,326,082

MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

Three Months

Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income - 1,274,324 - 1,373,134 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities - Amortization of deferred financing costs 18,656 22,237 Adjustment to right-of-use asset - operating lease and liability (916 - (345 - Depreciation 570 1,390 Non-cash compensation expense 3,266 3,266 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Interest and other fees receivable on loans (151,957 - (110,915 - Other assets (38,000 - (58,952 - Accounts payable and accrued expenses 19,648 (37,435 - Deferred origination and other fees 133,143 (11,437 - Net cash provided by operating activities 1,258,734 1,180,943 Cash flows from investing activities: Issuance of short-term loans (14,246,800 - (10,940,040 - Collections received from loans 12,388,029 12,698,051 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (1,858,771 - 1,758,011 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from lines of credit 15,018,720 12,667,992 Repayment of lines of credit (13,183,575 - (14,270,131 - Proceeds from borrower escrow deposits 114,598 --- Dividend paid (1,314,732 - (1,315,445 - Deferred financing costs incurred (43,762 - --- Purchase of treasury shares (13,782 - --- Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 577,467 (2,917,584 - Net (decrease) increase in cash (22,570 - 21,370 Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period(1) 228,239 201,762 Cash and restricted cash, end of period(2) - 205,669 - 223,132

Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information: Cash paid during the period for interest - 329,665 - 437,993 Cash paid during the period for operating leases - 16,602 - 15,991 Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Financing Activities: Dividend declared and payable - 1,257,229 - 1,315,445 Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Operating and Investing Activities: Reduction in interest receivable in connection with the increase in loans receivable - --- - 13,122

(1) At December 31, 2025 and 2024, cash and restricted cash included $23,350 and $23,750, respectively, of restricted cash.

(2) At March 31, 2026 and 2025, cash and restricted cash included $21,717 and $21,769, respectively, of restricted cash.



SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.