A study comparing power purchase agreements and solar self-generation in Brazil's free market finds that direct investment in photovoltaic plants can cut costs by up to 32.9%, with solid returns but higher risk exposure. While regulatory exemptions significantly improve project economics, self-generation remains sensitive to costs, market prices, and policy changes that could affect long-term viability. Brazil Researchers from the Federal University of Ceará and the Federal University of São João del-Rei have assessed contracting strategies in Brazil's Free Contracting Environment (ACL), comparing ...

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