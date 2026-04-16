Researchers from the University of Rhode Island explored why citizens who voiced pro-solar sentiments voted against a solar project development in a 2019 municipal referendum. Their analysis found objections over land use greatly outweigh proximity concerns.Land use concerns outweigh proximity worries when it comes to local public support for new solar developments, new research suggests. A research team at the University of Rhode Island used the example of a 2019 municipal referendum on a utility-scale solar proposal in the town of North Kingstown, Rhode Island, to understand why citizens with ...

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