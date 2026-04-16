Latam The Colombian government has issued Decree 0393, establishing public policy guidelines for the integration of energy storage systems (ESS) into the National Interconnected System (SIN) and Non-Interconnected Zones (ZNI). The decree defines criteria for their deployment, enables participation in electricity markets, and sets the basis for remuneration, in the context of […] Latam The Colombian government has issued Decree 0393, establishing public policy guidelines for the integration of energy storage systems (ESS) into the National Interconnected System (SIN) and Non-Interconnected Zones ...

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