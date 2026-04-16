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ACCESS Newswire
16.04.2026 13:38 Uhr
186 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Southwire Achieves Its First LEED Certification for a Manufacturing Plant

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / LEED, Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), is the most widely used green building rating system in the world and an international symbol of excellence. Through design, construction and operations practices that improve environmental and human health, LEED-certified buildings are helping to make the world more sustainable.

"We are proud to see the Bremen Industrial Plant lead the way as Southwire's first manufacturing facility to be awarded LEED Silver," said Jason Nine, Director of Process Technology Optimization at Southwire. "It is important to us to support Southwire's commitment to generational sustainability by building new sites to the highest standard of quality, excellence and environmental and human health."

The Bremen Industrial Plant achieved LEED certification for implementing practical and measurable strategies and solutions in areas including sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, materials selection and indoor environmental quality.

During the building's design and construction phase, the team worked closely with contractors to implement improvements such as individualized HVAC and lighting for offices, using light-colored roofing to reduce the urban heat island effect, capturing rainwater and reducing light pollution in the parking lots.

"LEED certification is the ultimate recognition of global green building leadership, signaling that a space has undergone rigorous third-party verification and meets the highest green building standards," said Peter Templeton, President and CEO of the USGBC. "The success of LEED is due to the partnership and support of those committed to advancing green building and sustainability. Each new LEED certification brings us one step closer to revolutionizing the spaces where we live, learn, work and play."

Certification is proof that buildings are going above and beyond to ensure the space is constructed and operated to the highest level of sustainability. More than 129,434 commercial and institutional projects are currently participating in LEED, comprising more than 12 billion square feet of commercial space in all 50 states and more than 186 countries and territories.

"Southwire not only 'talks the talk' but actually 'walks the walk.' This is another example of Southwire doing well by doing good," said Casey Long, Vice President of Manufacturing. "I am proud of the Bremen team and our partners for delivering a result that strengthens our sustainability goals today and in the future."

For more Southwire news, visit www.southwire.com/sustainability.

Find more stories and multimedia from Southwire at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Southwire
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/southwire
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Southwire



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/southwire-achieves-its-first-leed-certification-for-a-manufacturing-pl-1158215

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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