Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - Harfang Exploration Inc. (TSXV: HAR) ("Harfang" or the "Company") provides an update on winter exploration activities across four of its wholly-owned projects in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec, and Ontario: Serpent (Mista target), Menarik West, Blakelock, and Sky Lake (see Figure 1).

HIGHLIGHTS

At Serpent, a maiden diamond drilling program was successfully completed at Mista. Preliminary core logging confirms the presence of a mineralized system associated with a felsic intrusive body. The first batch of assay results are anticipated in mid-May, with complete results expected by the end of May 2026.

At Menarik West, a DC-IP survey was completed in partnership with SOQUEM that successfully delivered high-confidence drill targets at both Pierre and Cox. These targets will be the basis for the fully funded winter 2027 diamond drilling program.

At Blakelock, the deep DC-IP survey is underway with all line-cutting complete, data collection progressing on schedule, and completion expected by end of April 2026. Results will be integrated into the 3D geological model to finalize drill targets for the winter 2027 diamond drilling program.

At Sky Lake, the Company continues to positively engage with the Mishkeegogamang Ojibway Nation ("MON") regarding the Traditional Knowledge and Land Use Study ("TKLUS") that is required to advance field exploration.

Rick Breger, President and CEO of Harfang, said, "This has been a highly productive winter exploration season for Harfang. At Serpent, our team successfully completed the first-ever drill test of the Mista target, a milestone we've been building toward through meticulous surface work. We look forward to sharing the first batch of results in mid-May. Equally importantly, our DC-IP survey at Menarik West, completed in partnership with SOQUEM, delivered what we were looking for: well-defined drill targets at both the Pierre intrusion and the Cox zone, underpinned by compelling subsurface chargeability data."

"At Sky Lake, we are pleased to share that progress is being made with the Traditional Knowledge and Land Use Study. We remain genuinely committed to advancing Sky Lake in partnership with MON, and we believe the success of our maiden drill program warrants that patience and investment in the relationship."

"Together with the ongoing work at Blakelock, we are entering the spring season with strong momentum across the portfolio."

WINTER PROGRAM UPDATE

Serpent

Harfang has successfully completed a maiden diamond drilling program at the Mista Cu-Au-Ag target at Serpent that totalled approximately 1,300 metres in 6 drill holes. The program was designed to test the main trend, a chargeability anomaly spanning more than 650 metres identified through surface exploration and the results of a 2020 DC-IP survey.

Preliminary observations from core logging indicate an ESE-trending corridor of sulphide mineralization, quartz veining, and silica flooding associated with a felsic intrusive body and clastic sediments. This is consistent with the geological model developed from prospecting and geophysics. The Company expects to release the first batch of assay results in mid-May, with the complete set of results anticipated by the end of May 2026.

Mista was discovered during Harfang's 2018 summer prospecting program and followed up with DC-IP in 2020 and additional surface exploration in 2024. Assay highlights include: 1.69% Cu, 0.96 g/t Au, 15.4 g/t Ag in a grab sample, and 1.00% Cu, 0.21 g/t Au, 7.9 g/t Ag over 12.9 m in a channel sample (see news releases dated October 11 and November 7, 2018).

Menarik West

The 15 km-line DC-IP survey at Menarik West, conducted in partnership with SOQUEM, has been completed. Integration of the new data with the existing geological and geochemical dataset is currently underway. The survey covered two key areas: the Pierre intrusion and the newly discovered Cox zone.

At the Pierre intrusion, the survey successfully identified chargeability anomalies at depth, supporting the interpretation that the mineralized system remains open at depth. Harfang's 2023 drilling program intersected 1.15 g/t Au over 47 m (including 3.75 g/t Au over 7 m) commencing 95 m downhole (see news release dated May 11, 2023). The new data supports the prospectivity of this target.

At the Cox zone, where surface exploration previously returned 19.2 g/t Au, 7.44 g/t Au, and 3.93 g/t Au in grab samples (see news release dated December 9, 2025), the survey has defined compelling drill targets supported by a strong, WSW-trending chargeability corridor that correlates well with surface results. Results suggest mineralization may extend more than 500 metres along strike.

Overall, the Menarik West DC-IP program is considered a success, having generated high-confidence drill targets at both priority areas. These results will directly inform the planning of the fully funded 2027 diamond drilling program at Menarik West.

Blakelock

The 60 km-line DC-IP survey focused on the eastern half of Blakelock is currently underway. All line-cutting has been completed, and the field team is progressing well with data collection. Survey completion expected by the end of April 2026.

Results from the DC-IP survey will be integrated into the 3D geological model that Harfang is currently completing as part of its comprehensive data compilation effort. Together, these datasets will provide the final technical framework required to plan an effective diamond drilling program at Blakelock. Previous mineralization in the area are associated with disseminated sulphides and silica alteration in felsic tuffs. Assay results, reported by NewOrigin, were highlighted by 6.1 g/t Au over 6.0 m, 21.4 g/t Au over 1.5 m, and 17.8 g/t Au over 1.6 m.

Sky Lake

The Company is pleased to report continued advancement in its engagement with MON at the Sky Lake Gold Project. As previously disclosed, MON required the completion of a TKLUS prior to advancing any field exploration efforts. The Company views continued engagement as an important and positive step toward resuming exploration at Sky Lake, where Harfang's maiden winter 2025 drill program indicated the presence of a probable continuous high-grade mineralized shoot that extended 250 metres downhole and open at depth.

Qualified Person

Ludovic Bigot, P.Geo., VP Exploration of Harfang, reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Bigot is a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 on standards of disclosure for mineral projects.

About Harfang Exploration Inc.

Harfang is a discovery-driven mineral exploration company focused on identifying and advancing high-potential ore deposits in Québec and Ontario. The Company leverages rigorous geoscience, disciplined capital deployment, and a partnership-oriented mindset to maximize discovery potential. Harfang is run by a team of enthusiastic industry professionals with varied experience and a proven track record. In November 2024, Harfang completed the acquisition of NewOrigin Gold Corp., consolidating high-quality gold assets, including properties in the Pickle Lake and Abitibi regions. Harfang is committed to sustainable exploration practices, engaging closely with local stakeholders, and prioritizing environmental stewardship.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although Harfang believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, Harfang disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Figure 1. Location map of Harfang's projects in Ontario and Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11781/292767_df76e41f045ab868_002full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292767

Source: Harfang Exploration Inc.