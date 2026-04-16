DJ Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C) (JPHG LN) Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 16-Apr-2026 / 13:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C) DEALING DATE: 15-Apr-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 473.562 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15351 CODE: JPHG LN ISIN: LU1681039308 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681039308 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPHG LN LEI Code: 549300K8O8E9B4LN0G82 Sequence No.: 424179 EQS News ID: 2309810 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 16, 2026 07:10 ET (11:10 GMT)