Pawtucket, Rhode Island--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - Teknor Apex B.V., a subsidiary of Teknor Apex Company today announced it has entered into a joint venture with Shriram Polytech Ltd., a subsidiary of DCM Shriram Ltd. - one of India's leading industrial companies engaged in PVC compounds. The joint venture will operate under the brand name PolyTek.

This partnership represents a significant milestone in Teknor Apex's strategy to strengthen and grow its Polymer compounds portfolio and develop its global partnerships in high-growth sectors. By combining Shriram Polytech's strong domestic presence and manufacturing capability in vinyl compounds with Teknor Apex's global formulation capabilities, the joint venture aims to deliver high-performance and technically advanced, specialty polymer solutions for diverse industrial applications.

India's emergence as one of the world's fastest-growing manufacturing and consumption hubs presents a compelling opportunity for innovation-led growth in advanced polymer compounds. Through PolyTek, the partnership will leverage India's strategic position to enhance supply chain resilience, improve access to cutting-edge material technologies, and elevate product performance standards across industries.

Donald Wiseman, Chief Executive Officer of Teknor Apex, said: "Our collaboration combines Shriram Polytech's presence in vinyl materials with Teknor Apex's formulating expertise to deliver high-performance solutions for one of Asia's largest industrial ecosystems. By combining our strengths, we gain immediate access to a well-established local platform, deep market insight, and a strong manufacturing foundation."

Ajay S Shriram, Chairman & Sr Managing Director, DCM Shriram Ltd., added: "This partnership reflects our strategic intent to build future-ready businesses by combining global expertise with strong domestic capabilities. India is at an inflection point in advanced technologies and manufacturing, and through this joint venture, we aim to create a platform that delivers high-performance products and solutions at scale. Together with Teknor Apex, we are well positioned to drive innovation, strengthen supply chain resilience, and serve the evolving needs of both Indian and global customers."

The joint venture reflects a shared commitment to operational excellence, scale, sustainability, and responsible growth. PolyTek will focus on providing advanced polymer solutions that meet evolving customer needs while aligning with global environmental standards.

By integrating global innovation with local execution capabilities, the partnership is well positioned to accelerate growth, deepen customer engagement, and expand its footprint in one of the world's most dynamic markets.

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About Teknor Apex Company

Teknor Apex Company, founded in 1924 and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, USA, is a global provider of plastic material science solutions. The company manufactures a broad portfolio of materials including vinyl compounds, thermoplastic elastomers, and engineering thermoplastics, with operations across the United States, Europe, and Asia.

For more information, visit: www.teknorapex.com

About Shriram Polytech Ltd.

Shriram Polytech Ltd., a subsidiary of DCM Shriram Ltd., is a leading plastics compounding company in India. It specializes in vinyl compounds and specialty polymer solutions, serving a wide range of industrial applications with a strong focus on quality, innovation, and customer-centricity.

For more information, visit: www.dcmshriram.com.

READER INQUIRY INFORMATION: Americas: Teknor Apex, 505 Central Avenue, Pawtucket, RI 02861 U.S.A. Tel.: 1-401-725-8000. Email: info@teknorapex.com Europe: Teknor Germany Gmbh, Am Rödlein 1, 91541 Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Germany Tel.: +49-(0) 9861 97497 0 Asia: Teknor Apex Asia Pacific, 41 Shipyard Road, Singapore 628134. Tel.: 65-6265-2544.





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Source: Teknor Apex