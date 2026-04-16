The government's electrification plan, presented last week, includes a goal to double heat pump deployment in France by 2030, potentially benefiting the residential photovoltaic sector. France Unveiled last Friday by Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu, France's electrification plan places heat pumps at its core, with the aim of permanently phasing out gas boilers in new housing. The government targets the installation of one million units per year in French homes by 2030, with the objective of cutting heating costs by half. The same direction applies to multi-family buildings, with the ambition ...

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