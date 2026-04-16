CRH (NYSE: CRH), the leading provider of building materials, will publish its Q1 2026 financial results before market open on Thursday, Apr. 30, 2026, in advance of a conference call and webcast presentation at 8:00 a.m. (EDT).

CRH's results and the related presentation will be available at www.crh.com/investors/results-presentations.

Registrations for the event can be made at www.crh.com/investors. Upon registration a link to join the call and dial-in details will be made available.

A replay of the webcast will be available on www.crh.com.

About CRH

CRH is the leading provider of building materials critical to modernizing infrastructure. With our team of 83,000 people across 4,000 locations, our unmatched scale, connected portfolio, and deep local relationships make us the partner of choice for transportation, water, and reindustrialization projects, shaping communities for a better tomorrow. CRH (NYSE: CRH) is a member of the S&P 500 Index. For more information, visit www.crh.com.

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Contacts:

Tom Holmes

Head of Investor Relations

tholmes@crh.com

Lauren Schulz

Chief Communications Officer

lschulz@crh.com