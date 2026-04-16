As protecting SaaS applications becomes a business imperative, Keepit platform provides organizations with last line of defense

Keepit, the only independent, cloud-native data protection and recovery provider, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the "Data Security Platform of the Year" award in the 7th annual Data Breakthrough Awards program conducted by Data Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global data technology market today.

Keepit's platform protects critical SaaS applications, including Microsoft 365, Microsoft Entra ID, Okta, Google Workspace, and more. Having a true third-party backup and recovery solution in a resilient, independent cloud safeguards against threats, supports data sovereignty, and ensures that every backup is accessible when needed. To ensure customers retain full control over their data, Keepit continues to evolve its security, governance, and resilience capabilities as AI adoption accelerates today and as the threat landscape changes.

"Being in full control of your data has never been as important: SaaS and AI adoption are continuously accelerating, bringing forth productivity gains but also risks. Immutable backups, stored separately from the productivity data, will be your organization's last line of defense," says Michele Hayes, CMO at Keepit. "We're thrilled to be recognized for the Keepit platform and commit to continue evolving alongside customer and industry needs."

The annual Data Breakthrough Awards program is one of the industry's most competitive and respected global recognition platforms, highlighting the companies and solutions shaping the future of the data economy. The 7th annual program attracted thousands of nominations from leading organizations worldwide, reflecting the explosive growth and strategic importance of data technologies spanning analytics, infrastructure, data operations, AI, storage, observability and real-time intelligence.

"The average enterprise uses hundreds of SaaS applications, making SaaS backup a business imperative. As companies rapidly adopt these applications, backup and recovery capabilities have not kept up, leaving critical business data vulnerable to outages, cyberthreats, and compliance risks," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. "Keepit's solution is cloud native and purpose-built for SaaS data storage with a clear security goal. By having true third-party backup in an independent cloud, companies can rest easy knowing their data is protected."

The Keepit platform has recently received recognition from Cloud Computing Magazine, Cybersecured and Global Infosec Awards. Last year, Data Breakthrough Awards also named the Keepit platform "Data Security Solution of the Year". Keepit provides secure backups for over 20,000 customers globally.

About Keepit

Keepit provides a next-level SaaS data protection platform purpose-built for the cloud. Securing data in a vendor-independent cloud safeguards essential business applications, boosts cyber resilience, and future-proofs data protection. Unique, separate, and immutable data storage with no third-party sub-processors ensures compliance with local regulations and mitigates the impact of ransomware while guaranteeing continuous data access, business continuity, and fast and effective disaster recovery. Headquartered in Copenhagen with offices and data centers worldwide, more than 20,000 companies trust Keepit for its ease of use and effortless backup and recovery of cloud data.

For more information visit www.keepit.com or follow Keepit on LinkedIn.

About Data Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in data technologies, services, companies and products. The global Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, DataOps, data management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

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Contacts:

RedIron PR for Keepit

Kari Ritacco

kari@redironpr.com