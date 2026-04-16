Mount Sinai Health System and SOPHiA GENETICS Announce Collaboration to Advance Precision Cancer Care from AACR 2026

SAN DIEGO and NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ: SOPH), a global leader in AI-driven precision medicine, today announced that the Mount Sinai Health System, one of the leading academic health systems in the United States, will adopt the AI-powered SOPHiA DDM Platform to advance cancer research and enhance genomic testing capabilities.

Mount Sinai, a National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center in New York City, supports care for more than 4,000 oncology patients annually. Mount Sinai's Molecular Pathology team will leverage SOPHiA DDM to strengthen next-generation sequencing (NGS) capabilities for blood cancers and solid tumors. The Platform is designed to enable detection and interpretation of a wide range of complex genomic variants while improving operational efficiency by consolidating critical steps in the analysis pipeline and reducing manual interpretation time.

By combining Mount Sinai's clinical excellence with SOPHiA DDM's advanced AI-powered analytics, the hospital will be equipped to interpret complex genomic datasets at scale and optimize laboratory resources, enabling teams to focus on direct patient care.

Jane Houldsworth, Ph.D., Director of Molecular Oncology Pathology of the Mount Sinai Health System, said: "The collaboration between Mount Sinai and SOPHiA GENETICS reinforces our commitment to scientific innovation by integrating powerful digital tools into our workflows to support high-quality, data-driven cancer care. Leveraging SOPHiA DDM has enabled us to reduce hands-on analysis time and improve our testing turnaround times, enabling our clinicians to provide better patient care."

John Carey, Managing Director, North America, SOPHiA GENETICS, said: "Mount Sinai is widely regarded as one of the world's leading centers for cancer research and was recently ranked No. 1 globally among health care institutions in the Nature AI Index, underscoring its leadership in artificial intelligence and data-driven innovation. We are honored to support their teams with an AI-native platform and global network designed to deliver faster results, greater operational efficiency, and deeper genomic understanding to help shape the future of precision oncology."

By utilizing the SOPHiA DDM for Blood Cancers and SOPHiA DDM for Solid Tumors applications, Mount Sinai joins a growing network of more than 990 global institutions using SOPHiA GENETICS' decentralized platform to accelerate precision medicine. This collaboration underscores SOPHiA GENETICS' mission to democratize data-driven medicine, delivering scalable, cloud-native solutions that empower healthcare institutions to expand access to advanced genomic testing and improve patient outcomes worldwide.

The collaboration was announced from the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in San Diego. Learn more by connecting with SOPHiA GENETICS at AACR booth #4248 from April 17 - 22, 2026.

For more information on SOPHiA GENETICS, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.com, or connect on LinkedIn.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ: SOPH) is a cloud-native healthcare technology company on a mission to expand access to data-driven medicine by using AI to deliver world-class care to patients with cancer and rare disorders across the globe. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM Platform, which analyzes complex genomic and multimodal data and generates real-time, actionable insights for a broad global network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOPHiA GENETICS products are for Research Use Only and not for use in diagnostic procedures unless specified otherwise. Clinical use of SOPHiA DDM by Mount Sinai is conducted pursuant to Mount Sinai's independent validation and operation as a laboratory developed test (LDT) within its CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory. SOPHiA GENETICS does not perform diagnostic testing. The information in this press release is about products that may or may not be available in different countries and, if applicable, may or may not have received approval or market clearance by a governmental regulatory body for different indications for use. Please contact support@sophiagenetics.com to obtain the appropriate product information for your country of residence.

SOPHiA GENETICS Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, products, and technology, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including those described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based, unless required to do so by applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

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