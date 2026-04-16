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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.04.2026 14:10 Uhr
117 Leser
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Helsinn Healthcare S.A.: Helsinn appoints Giacomo Braglia to the Board of Directors

Lugano, Switzerland - April 16th, 2026 - Helsinn Healthcare SA ("Helsinn"), a global pharmaceutical group focused on supporting patients with cancer and chronic diseases, is pleased to announce the appointment of Giacomo Braglia as a new member of its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Giacomo Braglia currently serves as Business Development Manager and Marketing and Communications Manager at HAS Healthcare Advanced Synthesis, a pharmaceutical company controlled by the Braglia Family, where he is also a member of the Board of Directors. His appointment to the Board of Helsinn further reinforces the Braglia Family's continued commitment to shaping Helsinn's long-term development and supporting the company's vision for sustained success in the years ahead.

Giacomo holds a Bachelor in Global Business Management from Regent's University London and a Master's Degree in International Marketing from Hult International Business School in London.

Riccardo Braglia, Chairman and CEO of Helsinn,commented: "As a family-owned company, Helsinn has always been guided by a long-term vision. I am pleased to welcome my son, Giacomo, to our Board of Directors. His fresh perspective and forward-looking mindset will be a valuable contribution as we continue to strengthen Helsinn's long-term development and advance our mission of supporting patients living with cancer and chronic diseases."

Helsinn's Board of Directors now comprises:

  • Riccardo Braglia - Chairman of the Board of Directors
  • Eric Cornut - Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors; Audit & Risk Committee (ARC) Member; Nomination & Compensation Committee (NCC) Chairman
  • Paolo Bottini - Board Member; ARC Chairman
  • Riccardo Carbucicchio - Board Member; NCC Member
  • Gabriele Edoardo Braglia - Board Member; ARC Member
  • Giacomo Braglia - Board Member

About Helsinn

Helsinn is a global pharmaceutical company that builds, manufactures, launches, and commercializes products to improve the quality of life for patients with cancer and chronic diseases, with a focus on supportive care, oncology and dermato-oncology. Headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, Helsinn has direct commercial operations in the U.S., manufacturing operations in Ireland, offices in China, and a network of trusted partners enabling a commercial presence in 90 countries.

Established in 1976, Helsinn is a third-generation family-owned company with broad pharmaceutical and technical expertise. For half a century, Helsinn has been operating with integrity, passion, and quality. The company continuously fosters innovation for its patients and embraces sustainable growth as a core element of its strategic vision.

To learn more about Helsinn, please visit www.helsinn.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

For more information:

Helsinn Media Contact
Sabrina Perucchi
Group Communication Manager
Tel: +41 (0) 91 985 21 21
Email: communications@helsinn.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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