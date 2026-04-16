Airsys Redefines High-Density Cooling with New UniCool-Max Precision Vertical Packaged Unit

The system maximizes air cooling density while extending system longevity through advanced variable-capacity technology and precise heat-load matching

GREER, S.C., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airsys , a global leader in mission-critical cooling for data centers, AI and high-performing digital infrastructure, today unveiled the latest addition to its UniCool lineup: the UniCool-Max. Engineered specifically for the challenging environments of modular data centers, telecom facilities, and equipment rooms, the UniCool-Max is designed to maximize air cooling density while significantly enhancing system reliability through advanced variable-speed technology.

Building on UniCool's heritage for redefining compact thermal management, the UniCool-Max introduces new features that improve flexibility for modular design while also doubling cooling capacity. The core philosophy behind the UniCool-Max is precise heat load matching. Unlike traditional fixed-compressor units that experience mechanical stress from frequent start-up cycles - sometimes exceeding 30,000 times per year - the UniCool-Max uses variable speed components to minimize sudden loading and unloading. This approach not only extends the life of the compressor and electronic components but also ensures a stable environment for sensitive equipment.

"The UniCool-Max represents a significant leap forward in how we handle high-density heat loads," said Yunshui Chen, founder and CEO of Airsys. "By eliminating the 'takeoff and landing' stress of traditional compressors, we are providing our clients with a system that isn't just more efficient, but vastly more reliable over its entire lifecycle."

Key Features and Benefits

High Sensible Cooling: The system is heavily shifted toward sensible heat removal, making it the ideal choice for modular data centers and high-heat equipment environments.

The system is heavily shifted toward sensible heat removal, making it the ideal choice for modular data centers and high-heat equipment environments. Sustainability Minded: Utilizing R-454B Refrigerant, the UniCool-Max aligns with the latest environmental standards for low Global Warming Potential (GWP).

Utilizing R-454B Refrigerant, the UniCool-Max aligns with the latest environmental standards for low Global Warming Potential (GWP). Space-Saving Design: With a zero side clearance and full front-service design, the unit allows for maximum cooling density at scale without requiring valuable indoor floor space or onsite water.

With a zero side clearance and full front-service design, the unit allows for maximum cooling density at scale without requiring valuable indoor floor space or onsite water. Advanced Versatility: Built-in dehumidification, extreme low sensible mode, and optional reheat allow for gradual heat load installation and modular deployment.

Built-in dehumidification, extreme low sensible mode, and optional reheat allow for gradual heat load installation and modular deployment. Intelligent Cluster Management: The Airsys Multi-Unit Controller (ASMUC) provides centralized orchestration for up to 16 units, optimizing multi-unit sequencing and synchronized cooling to ensure peak efficiency across high-density deployments.

The Airsys Multi-Unit Controller (ASMUC) provides centralized orchestration for up to 16 units, optimizing multi-unit sequencing and synchronized cooling to ensure peak efficiency across high-density deployments. Seamless Integration: Built on the proven UniCool platform, the Max version offers immediate familiarity for service communities and features advanced controls like adaptive free cooling and multi-unit sequencing.





Maximizing Density at Scale

The UniCool-Max delivers up to 60kW of cooling capacity per unit, enabling cluster capacities of 240kW for a typical 12ft wide modular building or up to 960kW for larger buildings when paired with the ASMUC. To manage this density efficiently, the system utilizes Synchronized Cooling Mode, allowing multiple units to run at partial speeds rather than cycling a single unit at full load. For example, running two units at 45% capacity instead of one at 90% significantly increases efficiency - achieving 21 IEER and 14-16 EER at lower loads - while reducing mechanical stress and noise to one-fourth of standard levels.

Furthermore, integrated Soft Start technology eliminates voltage spikes during startup. This allows data center operators to scale their infrastructure without oversized generators or transfer switches, as the system does not require sizing for Locked Rotor Amps (LRA). Additional operational intelligence includes integrated power monitoring, adaptive free cooling economization, and remote monitoring capabilities for predictive maintenance. The result is a highly scalable, "plug-and-play" thermal management solution that grows seamlessly alongside your IT heat load.

"Our goal is to eliminate the infrastructure friction that usually comes with rapid AI scaling," said Steve Brock, Senior Vice President of Sales at Airsys. "The UniCool-Max provides a high-density, air-cooled alternative for operators who need to deploy massive compute capacity quickly, without the complexity of onsite water or the electrical strain of traditional mechanical cooling. It's a true 'plug-and-play' solution for the modern data center."

With the launch of the UniCool-Max, Airsys addresses the "physical layer" bottleneck of the AI boom by providing a high-density, air-cooled solution that eliminates the mechanical strain of traditional infrastructure. By combining variable-capacity technology with a "plug-and-play" modular design, the system allows operators to scale cooling capacity up to 960kW without the need for onsite water or oversized electrical support.

"The introduction of the UniCool-Max is a testament to our focus on customer-centric innovation," said Colin DeMarlie, Vice President of Sales at Airsys. "By listening to the challenges faced by our partners in the modular and telecom sectors, we've developed a solution that not only meets today's density requirements but provides the operational longevity and ease of service that Airsys is known for globally."

This latest evolution of the UniCool platform reinforces Airsys' commitment to increasing Power Compute Effectiveness (PCE) - enabling data centers to reallocate wasted cooling energy back into high-performance computing.

Airsys will be demonstrating UniCool-Max at the Data Center World conference in Washington, DC from April 20-23, 2026 and will be exhibiting at booth #1016.

For more information on the UniCool-Max and the full range of Airsys cooling solutions, please visit airsysnorthamerica.com or contact our sales team at (855) 874-5380.

About Airsys

Airsys is a global leader in mission-critical cooling for high-performing digital infrastructure including data centers, AI, edge computing, telecom, medical imaging, and advanced manufacturing environments. Airsys combines more than 30 years of technical excellence designing and delivering cooling solutions across all major thermal architectures - air, liquid and hybrid - with a purpose-driven focus on efficiency and sustainability.

With its unique focus on ensuring higher Power Compute Effectiveness (PCE), Airsys helps customers convert more power into performance. The company is headquartered in South Carolina, USA, and supports its global mission with 1,000+ employees across 16 global locations. For more information, visit airsysnorthamerica.com .

Media Contacts:

Marketbridge (for North America)

Airsys@marketbridge.com

Omarketing (for Europe)

rose@omarketing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41fded1c-6c5a-4945-92ec-39b7e0637a94