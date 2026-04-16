TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 16

16 April 2026

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Re: Dividend Announcement

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (" SMIF"), the listed, closed-ended investment company that invests in a diversified portfolio of credit securities, have declared that a dividend of 0.5 pence per share will be paid, in line with the Prospectus, representing the regular monthly targeted dividend for the financial period ended 31 March 2026, together with an additional dividend of 0.25 pence per share. This will be paid as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date 23 April 2026

Record Date 24 April 2026

Payment Date 8 May 2026

Dividend per Share 0.75 pence (Sterling)

Given the ongoing interest rate environment and volatility in the global markets, the Directors have given careful consideration to the Company's projected income for the year against their assessment of risks currently affecting the markets and those inherent in achieving its target dividend payment of 6 pence per share per annum. Based on this analysis the Directors believe that dividends payable in respect of the year ending 30 September 2026 are likely to be in excess of 6.5 pence per share, and consequently believe it is appropriate to pay an additional 0.25 pence per share, in addition to its regular monthly targeted dividend of 0.5 pence per share, for the period ended 31 March 2026.

The Directors will continue to monitor the position during the remainder of the year ending 30 September 2026 and, where possible to do so, will provide appropriate updates on dividend expectations.

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis:

George Shiel +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited: +44 (0)1481 745001

JPES Partners

Charlotte Walsh +44 (0)20 7520 7620

Chris Flame

About SMIF:

SMIF is a London listed closed-ended investment company designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.