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ACCESS Newswire
16.04.2026 14:26 Uhr
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Smithsonian Science Education Center: New Guides from Smithsonian Science Empower Youth To Explore Community Challenges

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / The Smithsonian Science Education Center has released two new free Smithsonian Science for Global Goals guides: Innovation! and Zero Barriers!, designed to help youth ages 11-18 explore complex challenges in their own communities and take meaningful action toward a sustainable future. Through hands-on activities and data-driven investigations, the guides encourage young people to explore how science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) can be applied to real-world issues, helping them better understand and address the challenges that shape their everyday lives.

The Innovation! How can we create new solutions for the changing climate? guide introduces youth to innovation as a powerful tool to addressing climate-related challenges. Recognizing the complexity and scale of these issues, the guide invites students to explore creative possibilities and apply the innovation process to think critically, test ideas and contribute within their own communities.

The Zero Barriers! How can we support access in our community? guide explores communities as complex systems that support access to needs such as transportation, health care and education. This educational resource helps youth investigate barriers and supports for accessing systems within their local communities and use STEM to innovate and address barriers to access.

These guides are freely available for youth, educators and other community leaders to use in their classrooms and other educational spaces. They can be downloaded as PDFs on the Smithsonian Science Education Center's website at Innovation! guide and Zero Barriers! guide.

About the Smithsonian Science Education Center

The Smithsonian Science Education Center (SSEC) is?a unit of the Smithsonian Institution?that?is?Transforming?K-12 Education Through Science in collaboration with communities across the globe.?The Smithsonian Science Education Center?is nationally and internationally recognized for the quality of its programs and its impact on K-12 science education.??

Visit the Smithsonian Science Education Center's website to learn more. Connect with the Smithsonian Science Education Center on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Contact Information:

Ebony Venson
Marketing and Communications Manager
VensonET@si.edu

SOURCE: Smithsonian Science Education Center



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/new-guides-from-smithsonian-science-empower-youth-to-explore-community-challenges-1158016

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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