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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.04.2026 14:34 Uhr
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JETOUR Auto: JETOUR to Showcase Full Hybrid Lineup at Upcoming Auto China 2026

BEIJING, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China 2026) approaches, JETOUR International is to first-ever present the joint appearance of JETOUR and SOUEAST brands, offering a comprehensive display of the company's technological achievements in the electrified hybrid off-road segment.

The models set to appear at the auto show will include the SOUEAST S08 DM, JETOUR T1 i-DM, T2 i-DM, G700, as well as select future concept models. Moreover, JETOUR will present its all-terrain electrified hybrid off-road technology matrix, including GAIA Architecture, C-DM high-efficiency hybrid technology, and XWD fully automatic intelligent four-wheel drive system.

This first collective appearance of the dual brands at Auto China 2026 underscores the continued evolution of JETOUR's "Travel+" strategy, with JETOUR and SOUEAST operate in synergy as a cohesive dual-brand structure. The SOUEAST brand is focused on urban mobility, while the JETOUR brand encompasses two distinct product series: the T series is positioned as light off-road, while the G series dedicates in premium off-road performance. Together, the three series form a clearly differentiated portfolio that precisely spans the full spectrum of travel demands-from urban escapes to professional-grade off-road adventures.

image1.jpeg

During the exhibition, JETOUR will also bring together over 200 journalists and influencers from around the world to Beijing. JETOUR will take advantage of this opportunity to comprehensively demonstrate the new phase of "Travel+ " strategy with cross-industry collaborations and global media engagement.

JETOUR international - jetourinternational.pr@gmail.com

JETOUR AUTO
Jinhua Road, Jiujiang District
Wuhu, Anhui, 241000
China
Tina Liu

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a3bc287e-f61f-4eb5-8652-bc44159f5ba5


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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