New data highlight predictive patient-derived models, resistance insights, and end-to-end translational workflows to improve translational oncology confidence

Crown Bioscience, a global contract research organization (CRO) and a JSR Life Sciences company, today announced it will present new data at the AACR Annual Meeting 2026 demonstrating how integrated, patient-derived platforms can accelerate the development of complex oncology modalities, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and radiopharmaceuticals. Across 12 poster presentations, the company highlights scalable approaches to improve target selection, optimize payload design, and overcome resistance, addressing key challenges in translational oncology.

Collectively, the data underscore the need for predictive, clinically relevant models that better reflect tumor biology and treatment response. By combining patient-derived xenografts (PDX), 3D tumor organoid models, multi-omics, and imaging approaches, Crown Bioscience demonstrates how integrated workflows support more informed decision-making earlier in development, particularly as the industry advances increasingly complex therapeutic modalities.

A central focus this year is advancing ADCs through improved target validation, payload selection, and resistance modeling. New findings introduce a high-throughput organoid platform to rapidly screen payloads or ADCs and support the prediction of in vivo efficacy. The results demonstrate clear differentiation across payload classes and ADC performance in a broad panel of organoid models spanning multiple solid tumor indications, enhancing translational predictability from in vitro screening to in vivo validation, and ultimately to clinical response in patients.

Complementing this work, Crown Bioscience presents ADC-resistant tumor models spanning engineered cell lines, organoids, and PDX models established from previously treated patients. These models seek to replicate clinically relevant resistance mechanisms, including efflux-driven payload resistance and antigen loss, providing insight into treatment failure and a foundation for evaluating next-generation strategies and combination approaches designed to overcome resistance.

Further strengthening the workflow, large-scale multi-omics data validate tumor-associated antigen (TAA) expression across approximately 1,000 PDX models and matched organoid systems, providing insight to support more informed target selection and translational decision-making.

In parallel, Crown Bioscience is co-presenting a poster with Medicines Discovery Catapult on an end-to-end translational workflow for radiopharmaceutical development. This work integrates radiochemistry, imaging, and patient-derived models to evaluate the theranostic pair PSMA-617, demonstrating how the combination of in vitro and in vivo systems improves predictive accuracy and enables more confident progression of radiopharmaceutical candidates.

Together, these studies reflect a shift toward integrated, platform-based approaches that address persistent industry challenges, including limited translational predictability, incomplete understanding of resistance, and inefficiencies in candidate selection. By aligning model systems with clinically relevant biology, Crown Bioscience de-risks the path from target to patient.

Attendees are encouraged to visit Booth #3236 to learn more about these studies and speak with Crown Bioscience's scientists to gain deeper insights into the integrated platforms and services available to advance oncology programs from discovery through to clinical development. To view all Crown Bioscience posters, click here.

About Crown Bioscience

Crown Bioscience, a JSR Life Sciences company, is a global contract research organization (CRO) dedicated to accelerating drug discovery and development in oncology and immuno-oncology. We partner with biotech and pharmaceutical companies to provide innovative, tailored solutions spanning preclinical research, translational platforms, and clinical trial support. With the world's largest commercially available patient-derived xenograft (PDX) collection and approximately 1,000 tumor organoid models powered by Hubrecht Organoid Technology, we offer unparalleled insights across 35 cancer indications. Our expertise spans in vivo, in vitro, ex vivo, and in silico methods, complemented by advanced laboratory services that span the entire drug development continuum. Additionally, our extensive biobank of liquid and human biospecimens, complete with clinical histories, enhances oncology research capabilities. Operating from 11 state-of-the-art facilities across the US, Europe, and APAC, our laboratories meet the highest industry standards, including accreditation by the College of American Pathologists (CAP) and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). To learn more, visit www.crownbio.com.

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