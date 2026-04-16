Golden Harp Resources, Inc.: Golden Harp Resources Inc. Adopts Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / Golden Harp Resources Inc. (TSX Venture:GHR.H) (the "Company" or "Golden Harp"), a Canadian mineral exploration company, announces that it has elected to rely on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 - Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Blanket Order") and move to semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR").

The Blanket Order allows eligible venture issuers listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework.

The Company's fiscal year ends on June 30. Under the SAR pilot program, the Company will no longer file interim financial reports and related Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") for its three-month and nine-month interim periods. The initial interim period for which the Company will not file is the nine-month period ended March 31, 2026.

The Company will continue to file audited financial statements and MD&A for the years ended June 30 and unaudited financial statements and MD&A for the six months ended December 31.

The Company confirms it meets the pilot program's eligibility criteria, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million, having been a reporting issuer for at least 12 months and having filed all required periodic and timely continuous disclosure documents, with a clean disclosure record during the preceding 12 months.

The Company remains committed to timely disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations and the policies of the TSXV.

This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

Contact:

Erinn B. Broshko

Chief Executive Officer

Email - goldenharpresources@gmail.com

About the Company

The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company. Its principal asset is the Copper Hill Property in Northern Ontario. The Company is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario and its shares trade on the NEX Board of the TSXV under the symbol "GHR.H".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information and statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the Company's adoption of semi-annual financial reporting, the Company's intention not to file interim financial reports for the three-month and nine-month interim periods, and the Company's ongoing eligibility to rely on the Blanket Order. In making the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that it believes are reasonable, including that the Company will continue to meet the eligibility criteria set out in the Blanket Order and that the Blanket Order will remain in effect. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information, including as a result of changes to the Company's financial or regulatory standing, changes to or revocation of the Blanket Order, or changes in securities legislation or the policies of the TSXV. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Golden Harp Resources, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/golden-harp-resources-inc.-adopts-semi-annual-financial-reporting-1158182