London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - Brizy, a leading multi-platform website creation platform, has announced the launch of Brizy AI for WordPress, an AI-powered feature that enables users to generate complete websites from a single prompt, including site structure, design elements, and written content.

The addition expands Brizy's existing builder by integrating artificial intelligence directly into its visual editing environment, following the introduction of Brizy AI in the Cloud version of the product, and reducing reliance on manual layout creation and content drafting.

"Brizy AI for WordPress is designed to reduce the time required to move from an idea to a working website," said Bogdan Condurache, Co-Founder & CPO at Brizy. "By combining AI-generated structure, design, and content in one workflow, users can create and refine websites more efficiently, regardless of technical experience."

Brizy AI for WordPress integrates AI-driven website generation directly into the Brizy builder.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/292849_45b35d7f4405caa6_001full.jpg

The feature operates within the WordPress environment inside the existing Brizy interface, where generated websites remain fully editable. Users can adjust layouts, update content, and refine outputs visually without rebuilding pages from scratch.

The capability is designed to streamline early-stage website development, where layout setup and content creation typically require the most time. By embedding AI into its core product, both in the Cloud and WordPress versions, Brizy aims to help agencies accelerate project timelines, SaaS companies add a new revenue stream by instant website creation to their end-users, freelancers reduce production overhead, businesses launch websites more efficiently, and non-technical users create websites without design or coding experience.

By introducing prompt-driven generation into its WordPress builder, Brizy shifts the workflow from manual page construction to guided creation, where users begin with structured outputs that can be refined visually.

Brizy AI for WordPress is available through Brizy's platform, with access to AI functionality depending on the selected subscription plan.

For more information, visit www.brizy.io

About Brizy

London-based Brizy is a VC-backed technology company specializing in next-generation website creation solutions. Brizy evolved from crafting user-friendly premium WordPress themes and frameworks into the first multi-platform website builder. Their offerings encompass WordPress editing, Brizy Cloud solutions, White Label, AI-powered tools, and Shopify website builder - all fueled by the company's dedication to exceptional user experience and innovation in how businesses approach online presence and growth.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292849

Source: DesignRush