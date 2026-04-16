EQS-News: Elray Resources Inc.
/ Key word(s): Financial
Company Highlights Strengthened Balance Sheet, Audited Financials and Revenue-Generating Operations as It Advances Scalable AI-Powered Gaming and Event-Based Trading Platform
LAS VEGAS, NV - April 16, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Elray Resources, Inc. (OTC Pink: ELRA), doing business as Elray Gaming (the "Company"), a technology-driven platform company developing and operating AI-powered infrastructure for event-based trading, gaming and digital wagering markets, today announced a corporate update regarding its strategic repositioning, financial transformation and commercialization initiatives.
Corporate Transformation and Financial Strengthening
The Company has completed a series of strategic restructuring initiatives designed to enhance its capital structure, streamline operations, and position Elray Gaming for scalable growth across global gaming and event-driven trading markets.
Key milestones include:
These actions establish a strengthened financial and governance foundation to support strategic partnerships, capital formation initiatives, and long-term shareholder value creation.
Positioned at the Convergence of Gaming and Event-Based Trading
Elray Gaming is building a scalable, asset-light, AI-powered B2B and B2C platform designed to operate at the intersection of gaming, sports betting and financial trading.
The Company is targeting multiple high-growth segments within the global iGaming market, estimated at approximately $87 billion and projected to exceed $300 billion over the next decade, according to industry research.
Primary product verticals include:
Proprietary Technology: The ELRA Core Platform
ELRA Core integrates trading engines, AI-driven pricing and risk management, wallet infrastructure, and compliance systems into a single architecture, enabling efficient expansion across both B2B partnerships and direct-to-consumer offerings.
Commercialization and Revenue Model
Revenue streams include transaction fees, spreads, licensing, gaming participation and data monetization.
This diversified model is designed to generate high-margin, recurring revenue across both B2B and direct-to-consumer channels, while leveraging a single underlying technology platform.
Management Commentary
"Unlike typical early-stage companies, we have already established revenue-generating operations and completed a comprehensive financial restructuring, creating a stronger foundation for growth.
"We are now executing on a scalable, AI-powered platform strategy - ELRA Core - that enables multiple product verticals across gaming and event-based trading. Our objective is to capture meaningful market share in what we believe will be one of the most dynamic segments of the global digital economy."
About Elray Gaming
** Further Details can be found on the OTC markets website athttps://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ELRA/disclosure
Forward-Looking Statements
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News Source: Elray Resources Inc.
16.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Elray Resources Inc.
|United States
|ISIN:
|US29015T7028
|EQS News ID:
|2309882
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2309882 16.04.2026 CET/CEST