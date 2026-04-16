Worksport Ltd.: Worksport to Showcase SOLIS, COR and Expanded Product Line at the 2026 MOORE Overlanding Expo

Company to engage directly with overlanding consumers and industry participants as part of continued commercial rollout of recently launched power and tonneau solutions

WEST SENECA, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP) ("Worksport" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based innovator and manufacturer of hybrid and clean energy solutions primarily for the light truck, overlanding, and global consumer goods markets, overlanding, and consumer goods markets, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming Midwest Overlanding and Off-Road Expo (MOORE), taking place April 17-18, 2026 in Springfield, Missouri.

Located at Booths 37, 38, and 39, Worksport will provide live demonstrations of its newly launched portable power products and broad line of tonneau covers to a rapidly growing audience of off-road enthusiasts and industry partners.

Strategic Market Engagement

The MOORE Expo has seen consistent year-over-year growth, surpassing 7,500 attendees in 2025. By securing a prominent triple-booth presence, Worksport aims to capitalize on this high-intent demographic to drive direct-to-consumer, and business to business (B2B) sales.

"The MOORE Expo represents a prime opportunity to put our technology directly into the hands of users it was designed for," said Steven Rossi, CEO of Worksport. "While we are showcasing our flagship COR & SOLIS products, we are also using this platform to demonstrate the full breadth of our product catalog. Our goal is to convert the high foot traffic into immediate brand traction and measurable sales activity."

Product Showcased: The Power of Integration

Worksport will be presenting a comprehensive look at its mobile power and utility ecosystem:

SOLIS Solar Tonneau Cover: A first-of-its-kind, patented solar-integrated truck bed cover.

COR Battery System: A portable, modular power station designed for off-grid resilience.

Vehicle Mounting System (VMS): Secure integration of the COR system and additional battery modules within the truck bed.

The Game Changer Cover: Expanding beyond green energy, Worksport will also display another premium tonneau cover for its innovative product portfolio. Previously presented at the Keystone BIG Show, this cover has unique patent pending features and is set to officially release later this month.

Attendance and Booth Details

Members of Worksport's management, will be on-site to lead demonstrations and engage with investors, retail customers, and potential B2B partners.

Dates: Friday, April 17th - Saturday, April 18th

Hours: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM EST

Location: Ozark Empire Fairgrounds, Springfield, MO, Booths 37, 38, and 39

The Company's attendance at the MOORE Expo is part of its ongoing 2026 strategy to scale the market presence of the SOLIS and COR systems following their recent successful launches.

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Contacts

Investor Relations, Worksport Ltd. T: 1 (888) 554-8789-128

W: investors.worksport.com W: www.worksport.com E: investors@worksport.com

Connect with Worksport Chief Executive Officer, Steven Rossi

Steven Rossi X (Twitter)

Steven Rossi LinkedIn

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq:WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, portable power systems, and clean heating & cooling solutions. Worksport has an active partnership with Hyundai for the SOLIS Solar cover. Additionally, Worksport's hard-folding cover, designed and manufactured in-house, is compatible with all major truck models and is gaining traction with newer truck makers including the electric vehicle (EV) sector. Worksport seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and Cold-Climate Heat Pump (CCHP) technology. Terravis Energy's website is terravisenergy.com.

Connect with Worksport

Please follow the Company's social media accounts on X (previously Twitter), Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram, the links of which are links to external third-party websites, as well as sign up for the Company's newsletters at investors.worksport.com.

Social Media Disclaimer

The Company does not endorse, ensure the accuracy of, or accept any responsibility for any content on these third-party websites other than content published by the Company. Investors and others should note that the Company announces material financial information to our investors using our investor relations website, press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, and public conference calls and webcasts. The Company also uses social media to announce Company news and other information. The Company encourages investors, the media, and others to review the information the Company publishes on social media. The Company does not selectively disclose material non-public information on social media. If there is any significant financial information, the Company will release it broadly to the public through a press release or SEC filing prior to publishing it on social media.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "scheduled," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," "project," "envisioned," "should," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial situation may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) supply chain delays; (ii) acceptance of our products by consumers; (iii) delays in or nonacceptance by third parties to sell our products; and (iv) competition from other producers of similar products. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The forward-looking statements made in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

SOURCE: Worksport Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/worksport-to-showcase-solistm-cortm-and-expanded-product-line-at-the-2026-moore-overland-1158164