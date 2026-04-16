LogoTags, America's Leading Supplier of Custom Race Medals and Custom Challenge Coins, Sponsors Lake Murray Triathlon

Backed by a Trusted Fifth-Generation, Family-Owned U.S. Manufacturer, LogoTags Supports the 2026 South Carolina Tri Series with Custom Challenge Coins

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s (Ball Chain) promotional products division, LogoTags, is proud to support the 2026 South Carolina Tri Series as an event sponsor. The races are produced by Set Up Events. Set Up Events was founded by Bill Scott in 1994. The company has established itself as one of the most prolific triathlon race production companies in the United States. The Lake Murray Triathlon is first event in the series of seven races. The race will take place on April 19, 2026.

Working with Set Up Events, LogoTags has carefully created a custom challenge coin for every participant in each of the races in the series. "We are proud to design these custom challenge coins for the 2026 South Carolina Tri Series, so each participant can have a custom coin celebrating their achievement," explains Bill Taubner, LogoTags President.

In addition to offering the highest quality products at industry-leading prices, LogoTags is synonymous with exemplary customer service. LogoTags representatives work to ensure that all customers, and especially returning customers who frequently purchase custom military challenge coins, are treated with the greatest care and respect. LogoTags supplies challenge coins and custom race medals made of the highest quality brass and offers unlimited art changes and digital proofs free of charge distinguishing itself from competitors. Like the other Ball Chain businesses, LogoTags is committed to providing high-quality, authentic products to its customers through a transparent and secure supply chain.

LogoTags is also a trusted U.S. leader in custom race medals, delivering high-quality, fully customized medals for marathons, triathlons, 5Ks, cycling events, and endurance races of all sizes. As part of a fifth-generation, family-owned manufacturer, we specialize in custom marathon medals, triathlon medals, and finisher medals made from premium materials with detailed designs, vibrant color fills, and durable finishes that stand the test of time. From concept to completion, our team offers free artwork and unlimited revisions, ensuring every custom running medal reflects the spirit of your event. Whether you need bulk race medals, custom sports medals, or fast-turnaround options, LogoTags is your go-to source for custom designed custom race medals with exceptional quality, competitive pricing, and reliable delivery.

More about Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. and LogoTags, a division of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.:

Bill Taubner, the current company President, honors his great-grandfather and grandfather who started Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) in a small garage behind their home in the Bronx, NY. The company has been family-owned and operated since 1938. Ball Chain is now the world's largest manufacturer of ball chains, seen on military dog tags, ceiling fans, handbags, and light pulls, among many other goods. The company manufactures more than 4 million feet of product per week at its Mount Vernon, New York, factory (all ball chains are made in the USA). LogoTags, Ball Chain's promotional products division, provides custom dog tags, military challenge coins, bottle openers, lapel pins, charms and metal tags to name just a few items. LogoTags fabricates custom promotional products at its Mount Vernon, New York, manufacturing facility and works with long-term production partners overseas to bring customers the finest items from across the globe. We put our heart into everything we do.

Contact Information

Bill Taubner, President

(W) 914-664-7500 ext 120

(C) 914-720-3164

Bill@ballchain.com

SOURCE: LogoTags

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/logotags-americas-leading-supplier-of-custom-race-medals-and-custom-ch-1158228