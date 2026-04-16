New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - B2B platform DesignRush has published its April 2026 ranking of the top 10 pay-per-click (PPC) companies in the United States.

The listing includes agencies providing pay-per-click services for B2B clients, including PPC campaign management, paid search strategy, and performance marketing.





DesignRush names the top PPC agencies for April 2026

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The U.S. PPC agency directory was developed and curated by a panel of 12 industry experts using five ranking criteria:

Professional qualifications

Verified client feedback

Portfolio quality

Industry experience

Service capabilities

The selection spans 3,885 companies, with broader listings of top PPC companies and location-based filters.

All listed agencies are evaluated based on professional qualifications and verified client feedback.

These firms earned top positions in the DesignRush Top PPC Companies ranking for April 2026:

SmartSites

SmartSites is an award-winning website design and digital marketing agency with a clear focus on SEO and PPC.

Location : Paramus, New Jersey, USA

: Paramus, New Jersey, USA Industries : Health Care, Music, Hospitality, Sports, Entertainment, and others.

: Health Care, Music, Hospitality, Sports, Entertainment, and others. Website: SmartSites PPC agency

Searchbloom

Searchbloom is a performance-driven search and digital marketing firm that builds strategies around revenue, long-term value, and scaling across local and international markets.

Location : South Jordan, Utah, USA

: South Jordan, Utah, USA Industries : eCommerce, Fintech, Agriculture, Construction, Corporate Services, and others.

: eCommerce, Fintech, Agriculture, Construction, Corporate Services, and others. Website: Searchbloom SEO services

Disruptive Advertising

Disruptive Advertising is a performance marketing agency that aligns business goals with the right marketing strategy and provides the people, tools, and technology to execute it.

Location : Pleasant Grove, Utah, USA

: Pleasant Grove, Utah, USA Industries : Legal, Automotive, Real Estate, Retail, Finance, and others.

: Legal, Automotive, Real Estate, Retail, Finance, and others. Website: Disruptive Advertising PPC management

Silverback Strategies

Silverback Strategies is a performance agency that helps consumer services companies drive profitable growth through experimentation and accountability, supported by more than 500 tests a year across paid media, creative, search, and measurement.

Location : Reston, Virginia, USA

: Reston, Virginia, USA Industries : Finance, Insurance, Consumer Goods, eCommerce, Entertainment, and others.

: Finance, Insurance, Consumer Goods, eCommerce, Entertainment, and others. Website: Silverback Strategies performance marketing

Intero Digital

Intero Digital is a multi-award-winning agency with more than 13 specialties that helps clients expand their digital footprint nationwide.

Location : Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA

: Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA Industries : eCommerce, Home & Garden, Retail, Consumer Goods, Corporate Services, and others.

: eCommerce, Home & Garden, Retail, Consumer Goods, Corporate Services, and others. Website: Intero Digital Marketing Agency

HigherVisibility

HigherVisibility is an SEO-focused agency whose work also spans national paid campaigns, conversion-path optimization, and website redesigns.

Location : Memphis, Tennessee, USA

: Memphis, Tennessee, USA Industries : Construction, Hospitality, Sports, Entertainment, Higher Education, and others.

: Construction, Hospitality, Sports, Entertainment, Higher Education, and others. Website: HigherVisibility SEO agency

Funnel Boost Media

Funnel Boost Media is a veteran-owned Google Partner agency that specializes in local website design, SEO, GEO, and PPC, while also building custom sites designed to drive traffic and convert leads.

Location : San Antonio, Texas, USA

: San Antonio, Texas, USA Industries : Legal, Construction, Health Care, Dental, Finance, and others.

: Legal, Construction, Health Care, Dental, Finance, and others. Website: Funnel Boost Media local SEO

Amazon Growth Lab

Amazon Growth Lab helps brands grow on Amazon through PPC, listing optimization, design, and holistic Amazon strategy.

Location : Los Angeles, California, USA

: Los Angeles, California, USA Industries : Beauty, Food and Beverage, Consumer Goods, eCommerce, Electronics, and others.

: Beauty, Food and Beverage, Consumer Goods, eCommerce, Electronics, and others. Website: Amazon Growth Lab Amazon PPC

HK Digital LLC

HK Digital LLC is a performance-first paid media agency built for eCommerce growth, specializing in paid search, paid social, advanced analytics, and custom KPI monitoring.

Location : Chicago, Illinois, USA

: Chicago, Illinois, USA Industries : eCommerce, Fashion, Beauty, Entertainment, Food and Beverage, and others.

: eCommerce, Fashion, Beauty, Entertainment, Food and Beverage, and others. Website: HK Digital paid media agency

Olifant Digital

Olifant Digital is a full-service growth agency for Amazon and DTC brands offering comprehensive services like Amazon account management, PPC, SEO, design, and paid media.

Location : New York City, New York, USA

: New York City, New York, USA Industries : eCommerce, Wellness & Fitness, Pets, Food and Beverage, Health Care, and others.

: eCommerce, Wellness & Fitness, Pets, Food and Beverage, Health Care, and others. Website: Olifant Digital Amazon marketing agency

Agencies interested in being included in the directory may contact DesignRush here.

About DesignRush

DesignRush is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency rankings, awards, industry insights, and curated agency recommendations for vetted projects.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292704

Source: DesignRush