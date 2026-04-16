New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - B2B platform DesignRush has published its April 2026 ranking of the top 10 pay-per-click (PPC) companies in the United States.
The listing includes agencies providing pay-per-click services for B2B clients, including PPC campaign management, paid search strategy, and performance marketing.
DesignRush names the top PPC agencies for April 2026
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The U.S. PPC agency directory was developed and curated by a panel of 12 industry experts using five ranking criteria:
- Professional qualifications
- Verified client feedback
- Portfolio quality
- Industry experience
- Service capabilities
The selection spans 3,885 companies, with broader listings of top PPC companies and location-based filters.
All listed agencies are evaluated based on professional qualifications and verified client feedback.
These firms earned top positions in the DesignRush Top PPC Companies ranking for April 2026:
SmartSites
SmartSites is an award-winning website design and digital marketing agency with a clear focus on SEO and PPC.
- Location: Paramus, New Jersey, USA
- Industries: Health Care, Music, Hospitality, Sports, Entertainment, and others.
- Website: SmartSites PPC agency
Searchbloom
Searchbloom is a performance-driven search and digital marketing firm that builds strategies around revenue, long-term value, and scaling across local and international markets.
- Location: South Jordan, Utah, USA
- Industries: eCommerce, Fintech, Agriculture, Construction, Corporate Services, and others.
- Website: Searchbloom SEO services
Disruptive Advertising
Disruptive Advertising is a performance marketing agency that aligns business goals with the right marketing strategy and provides the people, tools, and technology to execute it.
- Location: Pleasant Grove, Utah, USA
- Industries: Legal, Automotive, Real Estate, Retail, Finance, and others.
- Website: Disruptive Advertising PPC management
Silverback Strategies
Silverback Strategies is a performance agency that helps consumer services companies drive profitable growth through experimentation and accountability, supported by more than 500 tests a year across paid media, creative, search, and measurement.
- Location: Reston, Virginia, USA
- Industries: Finance, Insurance, Consumer Goods, eCommerce, Entertainment, and others.
- Website: Silverback Strategies performance marketing
Intero Digital
Intero Digital is a multi-award-winning agency with more than 13 specialties that helps clients expand their digital footprint nationwide.
- Location: Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA
- Industries: eCommerce, Home & Garden, Retail, Consumer Goods, Corporate Services, and others.
- Website: Intero Digital Marketing Agency
HigherVisibility
HigherVisibility is an SEO-focused agency whose work also spans national paid campaigns, conversion-path optimization, and website redesigns.
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Industries: Construction, Hospitality, Sports, Entertainment, Higher Education, and others.
- Website: HigherVisibility SEO agency
Funnel Boost Media
Funnel Boost Media is a veteran-owned Google Partner agency that specializes in local website design, SEO, GEO, and PPC, while also building custom sites designed to drive traffic and convert leads.
- Location: San Antonio, Texas, USA
- Industries: Legal, Construction, Health Care, Dental, Finance, and others.
- Website: Funnel Boost Media local SEO
Amazon Growth Lab
Amazon Growth Lab helps brands grow on Amazon through PPC, listing optimization, design, and holistic Amazon strategy.
- Location: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Industries: Beauty, Food and Beverage, Consumer Goods, eCommerce, Electronics, and others.
- Website: Amazon Growth Lab Amazon PPC
HK Digital LLC
HK Digital LLC is a performance-first paid media agency built for eCommerce growth, specializing in paid search, paid social, advanced analytics, and custom KPI monitoring.
- Location: Chicago, Illinois, USA
- Industries: eCommerce, Fashion, Beauty, Entertainment, Food and Beverage, and others.
- Website: HK Digital paid media agency
Olifant Digital
Olifant Digital is a full-service growth agency for Amazon and DTC brands offering comprehensive services like Amazon account management, PPC, SEO, design, and paid media.
- Location: New York City, New York, USA
- Industries: eCommerce, Wellness & Fitness, Pets, Food and Beverage, Health Care, and others.
- Website: Olifant Digital Amazon marketing agency
Agencies interested in being included in the directory may contact DesignRush here.
About DesignRush
DesignRush is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency rankings, awards, industry insights, and curated agency recommendations for vetted projects.
Media Contact
Nikola Djuric
Sales & Marketing Director
+1 305-370-1017
nikola.d@designrush.com
www.designrush.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292704
Source: DesignRush