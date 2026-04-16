GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: FaZe Esports, a GameSquare Company, Announces Partnership with CORSAIR Gaming, Inc.

Three Year Partnership Brings Premium Gaming Hardware to FaZe Esports

FRISCO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / GameSquare Holdings, Inc. ("GameSquare" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GAME), a next-generation media, entertainment, technology and digital native treasury company, today announced that its wholly owned esports organization FaZe Esports, has partnered with CORSAIR Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq:CRSR), a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance products for gamers, streamers, content-creators, gaming PC builders, and sim racing enthusiasts.

The three-year, seven-figure agreement, is centered on developing and delivering best-in-class, professional-grade esports hardware. CORSAIR and FaZe Esports will work together to advance a dedicated pro line of products designed specifically for competitive players, incorporating direct player feedback, testing insights, and iterative product enhancements to optimize in-game performance.

Under the partnership, CORSAIR becomes the exclusive mouse, keyboard, headset, and mousepad partner of FaZe Esports and will receive jersey sleeve placement and category exclusivity across team integrations. The companies will collaborate on co-developed content, digital campaigns, live event activations, and online fan experiences, as well as esports product development and customization initiatives for FaZe fans. The collaboration connects one of the most recognized and successful esports teams with one of the industry's leading performance hardware providers.

"FaZe Esports' partnership with CORSAIR reflects the sustained growth of the FaZe Esports brand and our ability to connect CORSAIR with our highly engaged global audiences," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. "CORSAIR's been one of the most respected brands in gaming and esports for a long time, and we're thrilled to work with them. We are focused on building long-term for CORSAIR and the esports industry more broadly, while enhancing the performance and success of our FaZe Esports teams and players."

"FaZe Esports is one of the most iconic gaming organizations in the world," said Tobias Brinkmann, SVP, Gaming Devices at CORSAIR. "We can't wait to get actionable feedback on our products from some of the best gamers in the world, so we can create products that truly meet and exceed their needs. We're excited to work together to showcase CORSAIR's performance technology through premium content and authentic creator integrations that resonate with the global gaming community."

The collaboration is designed to drive meaningful brand impact for CORSAIR by tapping into FaZe Esports' deeply engaged global fandom and culturally influential content ecosystem. FaZe Esports is one of the most supported organizations in gaming, with a community built on authenticity, loyalty, and sustained engagement. This partnership gives CORSAIR access to a fanbase that doesn't just watch content but actively participates in it and supports the brand.

About CORSAIR

CORSAIR (NASDAQ:CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment, smart ambient lighting, and esports coaching services, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

© 2026 CORSAIR Memory, Inc. All rights reserved. CORSAIR and the sails logo are registered trademarks of CORSAIR in the United States and/or other countries. All other company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks, and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.

To learn more about CORSAIR, please visit www.corsair.com.

About FaZe Esports

FaZe Esports is a global powerhouse at the intersection of esports, culture, and digital entertainment. Home to world-class talent and championship-caliber rosters, FaZe competes at the highest level across premier titles including Counter-Strike, Rainbow Six Siege, and more. More than just a team, FaZe Esports blends competitive excellence with massive fan engagement, creator influence, and brand-driven storytelling, helping define what modern esports is on a global stage.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME) is a cutting-edge media, entertainment, and technology company transforming how brands and publishers connect with Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. With a platform that spans award-winning creative services, advanced analytics, and FaZe Esports, one of the most iconic gaming organizations, we operate one of the largest gaming media networks in North America. As a digital-native business, GameSquare provides brands with unparalleled access to world-class creators and talent, delivering authentic connections across gaming, esports, and youth culture. Complementing our operating strategy, GameSquare has developed an innovative treasury management program designed to generate yield and enhance capital efficiency, reinforcing our commitment to building a dynamic, high-performing media company at the intersection of culture, technology, and next-generation financial innovation.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

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Investor Relations

Andrew Berger

Phone: (216) 464-6400

Email: ir@gamesquare.com

Media Relations

Chelsey Northern / The Untold

Phone: (254) 855-4028

Email: pr@gamesquare.com

SOURCE: GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/faze-esports-a-gamesquare-company-announces-partnership-with-cors-1157534