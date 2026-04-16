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ACCESS Newswire
16.04.2026 15:02 Uhr
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Climate First Bank: Climate First Bancorp Releases 2025 Annual Impact Report

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / Climate First Bancorp (www.climatefirstbank.com), the holding company for Climate First Bank and OneEthos, today released its 2025 Annual Impact Report - marking another transformative year of progress toward returning value to investors while advancing climate solutions and using banking as a force for good. The full 2025 Annual Impact Report is available at?www.climatefirstbank.com/impact.

From 2024 to 2025 the bank's total assets rose from $889.4 million to $1.62 billion, marking an?83 percent?growth rate. Residential solar lending helped lead the way, increasing more than four-fold from $64 million to $275 million. And customer adoption continued to spike, with the bank experiencing a 68 percent increase in the rate of new deposit account openings in 2025 compared to 2024.

"At its core, banking is about more than just numbers on a balance sheet; it's about the values we choose to uphold and the future we commit to building together," said Ken LaRoe, Founder, CEO, and Chairman of Climate First Bancorp. "Climate First Bank's success and impact in 2025 - together with you - demonstrates that we can drive our bottom line, return value to investors and have an incredible impact in the fight against climate change. In fact, our growth and success is not in spite of our unwavering commitment to combatting climate change, but because of it."

Highlights from the 2025 Impact Report

  • Record-Breaking Growth: ?Climate First Bank grew total assets to?$1.62 billion , representing an?83% ?year-over-year increase from $889.4 million.

  • Deposit Dollars at Work: ?Total deposits grew to?$1.36 billion, a?73 percent ?increase over 2024 levels. New deposit account openings rose by 68 percent in 2025. We also launched a Nonprofit Banking division, supporting over 200 organizations and recruiting mission-focused groups across various sectors.

  • Environmental Leadership: ?Operations remain net-zero through a partnership with?We Are Neutral . In the past year, the bank offset 392tCO2e ?emissions, equivalent to growing nearly 4,000 tree saplings for 10 years.

  • Nationwide Solar Impact: ?Residential solar lending saw explosive growth, increasing originations over?300 percent?to reach?$275 million, up from $64 million in 2024. In its first full year of nationwide expansion, the bank financed solar loans in?44 states and Washington, D.C.

  • Expansion through Partnership: ?A collaboration with the?Montgomery County Green Bank (MCGB) continued to provide subsidized solar financing for Maryland residents, with Climate First Bank offering interest rates as low as 0 percent for LMI households, for the first 10 years of their loan.

  • Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion: ?The bank continues to lead in equity, with?73 percent?of staff identifying as women and?31 percent?identifying with underrepresented populations

The full 2025 Annual Impact Report is available at?www.climatefirstbank.com/impact.

About Climate First Bank

Recognized as the fastest growing new bank in America since 2009, Climate First Bank is the world's first FDIC-insured, values based, digital-forward community bank founded to combat the climate crisis. A Certified B Corp, 1% for the Planet member and operationally net-zero since it opened its doors in June 2021, the bank offers a complete portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products powered by technology to meet the expectations of today's consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-profits, B Corps, and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits, and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. The bank reports annually on its impact in line with corporate social responsibility goals. Read the most recent Impact Report here . Member FDIC and Equal Opportunity Lender.

For more information, please visit: www.climatefirstbank.com.

About OneEthos

OneEthos is a Certified B Corp, mission-driven fintech company. The company operates at the intersection of financial technology (fintech) and traditional banking with the objective to accelerate the delivery of sustainable and inclusive financial services to all segments of the population. OneEthos is one of the only fintech companies specializing in climate finance in the United States and regulated by the Federal Reserve Bank as part of a bank holding company. The company's mission is to enable Community Banks, Credit Unions, CDFIs, and Green Banks to grow their loan portfolios profitably and responsibly, providing access to banking products and services that have a positive impact on people, communities and the environment.

For more information, please visit: www.oneethos.com.

Media Contact

John Collins
Collins Strategy Group
917 496 4587
John@CollinsSG.com

SOURCE: Climate First Bank



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/climate-first-bancorp-releases-2025-annual-impact-report-1158172

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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