Rescue Intellitech and Firefighter Cancer Support Network Collaborate to Address Firefighter Cancer Risks

MANASSAS, VA / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / Rescue Intellitech, global leader in firefighter decontamination technology with over 1100 installed units globally, and the Firefighter Cancer Support Network announced an exclusive decontamination solution partnership, and together are committed to raising awareness for firefighter cancer risks, as well as advancing efforts to reduce occupational exposure to carcinogens and harmful contaminants.

Cancer is now widely recognized as the leading cause of line-of-duty death among firefighters in the United States. Repeated exposure to toxic byproducts of fire, including carcinogens that remain on protective gear, equipment and within fire stations, continues to present long-term health risks during and after active duty.

The Firefighter Cancer Support Network has played a leading role in bringing national attention to the issue, providing education, support and prevention resources to firefighters and their families.

"We are deeply grateful to Rescue Intellitech for their continued partnership and commitment to our mission," said Lisa Raggio, Chief Executive Officer of the Firefighter Cancer Support Network. "Their support of the annual 5 Alarm 5K Run to Remember at FDIC, the Virginia Golf Tournament and the Captain George Sisson Memorial 5K directly helps us provide critical resources to firefighters and their families battling cancer. Together, we are making a meaningful difference in the lives of those who have dedicated theirs to protecting others."

Rescue Intellitech develops decontamination solutions designed to help fire departments remove harmful contaminants from protective gear, breathing equipment and tools immediately after exposure. The company's systems are currently in use in over 1100 fire stations across the globe, and almost 700 in the US and Canada.

"Firefighters will always accept the risks that come with entering a fire," said Brian Lisankie, North American CEO of Rescue Intellitech. "What we can change is the risk they face after the fire is out. By removing contaminants from gear and equipment at the station, departments can significantly reduce long-term exposure and better protect their crews."

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to improving firefighter health and safety through education, awareness and practical solutions that can be implemented at the department level.

Both organizations will continue working to support fire departments in understanding exposure risks and advancing best practices for reducing contamination in fire station environments.

About Rescue Intellitech

Rescue Intellitech is a Sweden-based company and global leader in firefighter decontamination technology. The company develops systems designed to clean protective gear, breathing equipment and tools, helping fire departments reduce exposure to harmful contaminants and improve long-term firefighter safety. For more information please visit rescueintellitech.com

About Firefighter Cancer Support Network

Firefighter Cancer Support Network is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting firefighters and their families following a cancer diagnosis, while advancing awareness and prevention efforts across the fire service. For more information please visit https://www.firefightercancersupport.org/

Contact Information

Adam Handelsman

adam@specopscomm.com

(512) 363-0594

SOURCE: Rescue Intellitech

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/rescue-intellitech-and-firefighter-cancer-support-network-collaborate-to-address-firefigh-1157470