Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - Argo Gold Inc. (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) ("Argo" or the "Company") recently received its mineral exploration permit for the Uchi Gold Project located 90 kilometres east of Red Lake, Ontario.

The Uchi Gold Project covers 25 square kilometres of mineralized trends with three areas of known mineralization - Woco, Northgate and Raingold. The 2021 exploration program extended the strike length of the mineralized zones at Woco to 400 metres, at Northgate to 500 metres and at Raingold a new zone of mineralization was identified 100 metres east of Raingold.

Drill results at Woco include 132.3 g/t Au over 1.8 metres at 88 metres and 20.4 g/t Au over 0.5 metres at 107 metres. Surface high-grade gold mineralization from channel sampling at Woco include 10.4 g/t Au over 1.1 metres and 58.2 g/t Au over 0.55 metres.

At Northgate, the known gold mineralization has a strike length of approximately 500 metres ?. Drill hole AGN-21-024 intersected 26.26 g/t Au over 2.65 metres, drill hole AGN-21-025 intersected 9.24 g/t Au over 0.95 metres and drill hole AGN-21-30 located 225 metres northeast of the main Northgate area intersected 22.7 g/t Au over 1.15 metres. The Northgate Zone has 15 metres of strike length of high-grade gold exposed at surface where channel sampling includes 43.5 g/t Au over 1.65 metres, 40.1 g/t Au over 1.65 metres, 37.7 g/t Au over 1.6 metres and 77.5g/t Au over 0.65 metres.

At Raingold, there is high-grade gold mineralization exposed at surface over 15 metres of strike length including 31.2 g/t Au over 2.3 metres, 29.8 g/t Au over 1.9 metres, 10.3 g/t Au over 1.9 metres and 5.4 g/t Au over 2.65 metres.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Guo, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Historical geochemical, drilling results and geological descriptions quoted in this news release are from historical data, previous news releases, and from information provided by the Government of Ontario. Management cautions that historical results or discoveries on adjacent or nearby mineral properties are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on Argo's mineral properties.

About Argo Gold

Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, and an oil producer. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Argo Gold's website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) (CSE: ARQ) as well as quoted on (OTC Pink: ARBTF) and (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS).



Map 1: Exploration Activity Area at the Uchi Gold Project

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NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to the proposed completion of the acquisition of the Hurdman-Silver-Zinc-Gold Project and the Company's exploration plans in relation thereto. These statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with drilling and surface preparation work, and not achieving hoped for exploration success. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available.

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Source: Argo Gold Inc.