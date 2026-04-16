Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - Digital Commodities Inc. (CSE: DIGI) (OTCQB: DGCMF) (FSE: W040) ("Digital Commodities" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update on its treasury strategy, recent portfolio activity, and capital allocation priorities.

Treasury Position and Strategy

The Company maintains a strong and liquid balance sheet, with no debt and a treasury comprised primarily of liquid assets. Digital Commodities' capital allocation mandate targets scarce, strategic, and opportunistic assets where management believes favourable risk-adjusted returns can be achieved.

The Company operates with a strong focus on capital preservation and efficiency. Management maintains a deliberately lean operating structure designed to keep general and administrative expenses low while seeking to maximize the amount of capital available for investment opportunities.

The Company's allocation framework focuses on:

Ownership in assets that management considers to be high-quality, scarce, and structurally advantaged

Exposure to opportunities that management believes are asymmetric with defined catalysts

Alignment with strong counterparties and disciplined capital structures

Sustained operational efficiency and low fixed costs

Digital Asset Exposure

Digital assets represent one component of the Company's broader treasury diversification strategy. Management views select digital assets as potential stores of value within a diversified, opportunistic portfolio, while remaining agnostic to any single asset or narrative.

Digital Commodities continues to assess opportunities across digital assets, commodities, and special situations, adjusting exposure where relative value and risk/reward dynamics are considered favourable.

Portfolio Developments

Cambria Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: CAMB)

Digital Commodities recently participated in a financing of Cambria Gold Mines Inc. through a C$75,000 subscription for 125,000 shares at $0.60.

Cambria is advancing the redevelopment of a legacy gold mining complex located in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. The project combines existing infrastructure and experienced leadership, positioning the company to explore the potential for future production at the site.

Strategic Market Position: Naughty Ventures Inc. (CSE: BAD)

The Company has also established a market position of 825,000 shares in Naughty Ventures Inc. at $0.15.

Naughty Ventures is a Canadian exploration and investment company that targets early-stage mineral and energy assets. The company options projects to partners while retaining equity positions, which may allow it to participate in potential discovery upside while seeking to limit its operational risk.

These investments reflect Digital Commodities' ongoing strategy of selectively allocating capital to special situations and public securities where management believes there may be potential for value appreciation.

Ongoing Review of Corporate Opportunities

In addition to its current holdings, Digital Commodities is actively reviewing a range of corporate and structural opportunities, including special situations, RTOs, spin-outs, and recapitalizations. The Company believes its management team's experience in capital markets transactions may enable it to serve as a public vehicle through which partners, operators, and asset owners may access capital, liquidity, or go-public pathways. Digital Commodities continually evaluates public entities and restructuring prospects where its structure, network, and expertise can accelerate value creation.

"Our approach remains disciplined," said Brayden Sutton, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Commodities. "We're maintaining a strong balance sheet, keeping our operating costs low, and allocating capital only where we believe the risk-adjusted return is clear. That discipline is intended to keep us agile and well-positioned to act decisively when opportunities arise."

Outlook

Management believes current conditions across commodities, digital assets, and small-cap equities continue to present opportunities driven by capital scarcity, underinvestment, and cyclical dislocations. The team is actively evaluating opportunities across energy, resources, and frontier technology sectors - including companies operating at the intersection of commodities and next-generation infrastructure - where management believes favourable risk-adjusted returns in the current cycle may be found. Digital Commodities intends to remain patient, disciplined, and opportunistic in deploying capital while maintaining a lean operating structure and preserving the financial flexibility needed to act decisively when attractive opportunities emerge.

About Digital Commodities Inc.

Digital Commodities Inc. (CSE: DIGI) (OTCQB: DGCMF) (FSE: W040) is an investment company focused on Bitcoin, gold, and strategic holdings in select public and private companies. The Company seeks to build long-term value through disciplined capital allocation across scarce assets, commodity markets, and opportunistic investments.

Forward-Looking Statements

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements relating to the Company's treasury strategy, capital allocation priorities, and investment objectives; management's belief that favourable risk-adjusted returns may be achievable; the Company's intention to access opportunities across digital assets and commodities; Cambria Gold Mines Inc.'s exploration of the potential for future production; the potential for Naughty Ventures Inc.. to participate in exploration upside; the Company's ongoing review of corporate and structural opportunities; and the Company's intention to maintain a lean operating structure and deploy capital selectively.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain material assumptions, including without limitation, that; the Company will have sufficient working capital and access to capital markets to fund its operations and investment activities; general economic, financial, and market conditions will not deteriorate in a manner that materially impairs the Company's ability to carry out its business plan; the Company will be able to identify and complete investments on acceptable terms; the regulatory environment in which the Company operates will remain substantially unchanged; and the Company's management team will remain in place.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: volatility of digital asset prices and commodity prices; risks inherent in early-stage exploration and mining activities; general economic and market uncertainty; competition for investment opportunities; changes to applicable laws and regulations; the Company's reliance on key management personnel; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292816

Source: Digital Commodities Inc.