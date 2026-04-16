Germany could break the gigawatt-hour mark for the first time on a monthly basis. Around 45,000 new residential photovoltaic storage systems have been registered in the market master data register so far in March. Germany The Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) runs Energy-Charts, which presents easily digestible data from Germany's Market Master Data Register. This is the official system where storage assets are registered, ranging from utility-scale battery installations to commercial and residential systems, including small balcony solar power plants and plug-in ...

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