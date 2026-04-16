With more than 1 billion hours of sleep data analyzed, a robust global patent portfolio, and availability in 35+ countries, Eight Sleep enters its biggest market yet.

Eight Sleep, the global leader in AI-powered sleep technology, today announced the launch of the Pod in China, marking the largest market expansion in the company's history. Since pioneering the sleep fitness category in 2014, Eight Sleep has built the leading platform for improving sleep through real-time temperature regulation, biometric sensing, and personalized AI. The company's entry into China expands its global footprint and underscores a broader shift already underway: sleep fitness is becoming a global standard.

China represents one of the largest unmet sleep opportunities in the world. Recent reports citing the Chinese Sleep Research Society say more than 300 million people in China suffer from sleep disorders, and average nightly sleep is about 6.97 hours. Eight Sleep addresses sleep at the root: by actively heating and cooling the bed, tracking biometrics without a wearable, and using its proprietary AI, Autopilot, to adjust conditions in real time throughout the night and measurably improve sleep.

Eight Sleep is trusted by elite performers across sports, including Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc, world No. 1 padel player Arturo Coello, and UAE Team Emirates XRG, as well as consumers seeking measurable improvements in sleep, recovery, and long-term health.

Availability in China

Chinese-language app support on iOS and Android

Sales through JD.com, Tmall, and WeChat Mini Program

Shipping across China

White-glove delivery in Shenzhen, Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Chongqing, and Guangzhou

Available in three bed sizes (1.5x2m, 1.8x2m, 2x2m)

Starting at RMB 19,999

"We created the sleep fitness category more than a decade ago with a simple belief: sleep would become one of the most important frontiers in human performance and health," said Matteo Franceschetti, Co-Founder and CEO of Eight Sleep. "Our launch in China is the biggest market expansion in Eight Sleep's history and a defining milestone for the company. It reflects a broader shift already underway: sleep fitness is no longer niche or emerging. It is becoming a global standard, and Eight Sleep is leading that movement."

The China launch follows a period of significant momentum for Eight Sleep. In 2026, the company announced a $1.5 billion valuation and shared that its predictive AI models are trained on more than 1 billion hours of real-world sleep data from users across 35+ countries. Two recent peer-reviewed studies showed that the Pod reduced menopausal hot flashes by 56% and, for the first time in a consumer sleep device, helped restore the body's natural circadian temperature rhythm during sleep while improving markers of cardiovascular recovery. Together with a deep global patent portfolio and growing partnerships across elite sport, these milestones reinforce Eight Sleep's position as the most advanced sleep system in the world.

To learn more about Eight Sleep in China and access the links to its shops, visit eightsleep.com/china

About Eight Sleep

Eight Sleep is the company that pioneered sleep fitness, bringing together technology, physiology, and data to unlock deeper sleep and better health. Its products are trusted by professional athletes, business leaders, and health-conscious consumers around the world. Eight Sleep has been recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2019, 2022, 2023, and 2026, and has twice been named to TIME's Best Inventions. Its products are available in more than 35 countries at eightsleep.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260416446270/en/

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