New solution leverages Rithum's network and data-driven matching to accelerate assortment expansion and drive profitable ecommerce growth

Rithum, a leading global commerce solutions provider, today announced the launch of SupplyExplorer.Powered by Rithum's network intelligence and AI-backed data enrichment, SupplyExplorer helps retailers identify and connect with high-value suppliers faster than ever before. Merchandising teams get curated recommendations and real supplier performance data to make sourcing decisions with confidence, not guesswork. The result is an assortment expansion process that is smarter, faster, and more reliable.

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SupplyExplorer uses Rithum's network intelligence and AI-driven matching to connect retailers with high-value suppliers faster. By combining curated recommendations, real performance data, and rich supplier profiles, merchandising teams can confidently discover partners, expand assortments, and accelerate ecommerce growth with a 100% match to their strategic needs.

At the core of SupplyExplorer is Merchant Match, its foundational module, which delivers curated supplier recommendations based on each retailer's categories, growth priorities, and business needs. Rather than relying on guesswork or manual sourcing, Merchant Match uses network-wide data and matching signals to surface high-quality suppliers that align with a retailer's strategic goals.

Supporting this experience are Network Profiles. These rich, supplier-controlled profiles provide visibility into company capabilities, catalog offerings, and performance across Rithum's network. Retailers can evaluate supplier relevance, understand historical performance, and assess fit within their assortment strategy before initiating a connection. This reduces risk, shortens evaluation cycles, and enables more confident, data-driven sourcing decisions.

"Supplier discovery has remained one of the most manual and fragmented parts of ecommerce, forcing merchandising teams to rely on disconnected data, time-consuming research, and guesswork to find the right partners," said Blaine Nielsen, President of Retailers at Rithum. "That slows down assortment expansion, creates missed revenue opportunities, and makes it harder for retailers to keep pace with changing customer demand. With SupplyExplorer, we're helping retailers act more quickly and confidently by bringing structure, visibility, and intelligence to how they identify and connect with the partners that will drive their next phase of growth."

Finding the right suppliers and expanding assortments fast enough to meet customer expectations has become increasingly difficult for today's merchandising teams. Retailers are often slowed by fragmented supplier data, manual research, and inefficient outreach, making it challenging to identify high-quality partners and act quickly on new opportunities. These limitations not only delay category growth but also lead to missed revenue opportunities and reduced competitiveness in a rapidly evolving market.

SupplyExplorer addresses these challenges by bringing structure, intelligence, and speed to the supplier discovery process. SupplyExplorer delivers immediate value for retailers by enabling them to:

Discover the right suppliers quickly and confidently , cutting through manual research and identifying partners aligned to category and growth goals

, cutting through manual research and identifying partners aligned to category and growth goals Make smarter supplier decisions with data-backed insights , helping to ensure new partnerships are a good fit.

, helping to ensure new partnerships are a good fit. Build assortment strategy with confidence, filling gaps and expanding into new categories without relying on cold outreach

With more than two decades of experience and one of the industry's most robust commerce networks, Rithum sits at the center of the commerce ecosystem, working every day with the world's leading retailers and brands. This gives the company unique visibility into real supplier performance, assortment breadth, and network relationships. Rithum continues to help brands and retailers scale efficiently, optimize operations, and navigate the growing complexity of modern commerce. By introducing SupplyExplorer, Rithum continues to build on its role as a trusted platform connecting retailers and suppliers to drive meaningful growth.

To learn more about SupplyExplorer with Rithum, visit: https://www.rithum.com/products/retailers/supply-explorer/

About Rithum

Rithum (formerly CommerceHub and ChannelAdvisor) is a leading global commerce solution that supports the entire commerce journey-from product listing and discovery to order fulfillment and performance optimization. By streamlining the path to purchase, Rithum enables brands and retailers to operate more efficiently, so they can maximize profitability.

With AI-powered automation, unified insights, and seamless integration across commerce and media channels, Rithum enables your team to focus on growth strategies while we handle the complexity of omnichannel orchestration. Whether you're launching new products, expanding into new markets, or optimizing retail media campaigns, Rithum helps you turn every customer touchpoint into a revenue-driving opportunity.

Top global retailers and brands, including Adidas, Best Buy, B&Q, Draper Tools, The Home Depot, and Zalando, trust Rithum to streamline their commerce operations and maximize results. With teams based in the U.S., U.K., Ireland, Spain, and Australia, we partner with clients worldwide to make commerce smarter, faster, and more connected.

For more information about Rithum, visit www.rithum.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

U.S.

Walker Sands, for Rithum

rithum@walkersands.com

UK

Antidote, for Rithum

rithum@antidotecomms.com