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PR Newswire
16.04.2026 15:06 Uhr
224 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Glocusent Co., Ltd: Glocusent N18 Mini Sound Machine Hits Kickstarter Goal in 14 Days with 117 Backers from 17 Countries

DENVER, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Glocusent's portable mini sleep sound machine "N18" achieved Kickstarter success in just two weeks, with funding from 117 backers across 17 countries. Based in Colorado, Glocusent developed the N18 Mini Sound Machine - a compact, travel-friendly sleep device that combining engineered acoustic frequencies with ambient lighting for multi-sensory relaxation, bringing accessible sleep technology to insomnia sufferers worldwide.

The N18 Mini Sound Machine prioritizes structured sleep support with its compact design, soothing 2700K low-melanopic LED fade, and engineered sound masking to help users establish stable sleep routines. Backers praised its soothing lighting and portability. The N18 will be available through Glocusent's official website and Amazon following the Kickstarter campaign.

In March 2026, Glocusent joined the U.S. National Sleep Foundation's SleepTech Network - a strategic marketing move to better align with market demands. This partnership reinforces Glocusent's commitment to delivering reliable sleep solutions that prioritize everyday users' needs.

This successful Kickstarter campaign represents more than just funding - it embodies a journey of relentless refinement and teamwork. "From concept to launch, we scrapped and rebuilt this project eleven times to get it right," the Glocusent brand team shared. "We're grateful to Mason for his invaluable support in product strategy and marketing execution." The product team championed "accessibility for all" as the core selling point, ensuring exceptional value for users.

Glocusent N18 Mini Sound Machine on Kickstarter:
The world's most immersive lighting in a portable white noise device.
The world's first mini sound machine with a 35mm halo ring.
Your pocket-sized escape from city buzz to deep sleep.

Glocusent New Launch N Series on Official Website:
Best Gifts 2026: All White Noise Series on Official Website

About Glocusent

Founded in Colorado Springs, Glocusent began with innovative reading lights and expanded into the N Series sound machines and C Series outdoor camping lights. Guided by "Light Up Your Chapters" philosophy, the brand designs products that accompany users through daily life. From the pages you read at night, to the adventures outdoors, to the dreams that carry you into tomorrow. By combining thoughtful engineering with user-centered innovation, Glocusent creates reliable, functional lighting and sound solutions that enhance both rest and everyday experiences.

Glocusent Official Social Media

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/glocusent/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/glocusent/
Brand Contact: Samantha@glocusent.com
B2B Contact: Spring@glocusent.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2953748/n18_news_kickstarter_sound_machine.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/glocusent-n18-mini-sound-machine-hits-kickstarter-goal-in-14-days-with-117-backers-from-17-countries-302739212.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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