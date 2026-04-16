Bounteous Appoints Angie Yap to Lead Global Partner Strategy

Appointment reinforces investment in global partnerships to drive growth and deliver integrated client solutions

FRISCO, Texas, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bounteous today announced the appointment of Angie Yap as Senior Vice President of Global Alliances, where she will lead global partner strategy, strengthening the company's investment in alliances as a core driver of growth and client impact. Yap will focus on expanding partner-led opportunities and deepening executive relationships across key technology ecosystems to deliver more connected, scalable solutions for clients.

As organizations navigate increasingly complex technology environments shaped by cloud, data, and AI, strong partner alignment has become essential to delivering seamless digital transformation. Yap will work closely with partners including Anthropic, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Databricks, and Salesforce to accelerate joint go-to-market initiatives and improve how solutions are brought to clients.

"Angie has spent her career building partnerships that drive real business impact," said Kelly Jessop, Chief Solutions Officer at Bounteous. "She knows where to focus, how to build the right relationships, and how to make those partnerships effective across the business. Her leadership will help us scale our partner ecosystem in a way that delivers meaningful outcomes for our clients."

Yap brings more than 15 years of experience in alliances and business development, with a focus on cloud and data partnerships. She has led large-scale partner programs and driven growth through strategic collaborations across major technology platforms. Most recently, she served as Director of Alliances for Cloud and Data Partners at Slalom, where she advanced partner strategies across key platforms. She also held senior roles at Trianz and Neustar, helping expand partnerships to support business growth and market expansion.

"What stood out to me about Bounteous was the opportunity to build partnerships that truly deliver value," said Angie Yap. "The focus is on making them work in practice, not just in theory; bringing teams together to create better outcomes for clients."

About Bounteous

Bounteous is a global AI Services firm where agentic engineering and human experience converge to deliver real business outcomes for the enterprise. We help organizations design, build, and scale AI-driven products, platforms, and processes. With more than 5,000 team members worldwide, Bounteous delivers AI that sticks, powering adoption and outcomes that move organizations from experimentation to true transformation.

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