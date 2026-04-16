Flourish Assembles World-Class Advisory Team as Demand for Bold Compliant Marketing Accelerates

Flourish, the agentic system for brand-safe marketing, appoints senior leaders from Unilever, Microsoft, The Economist, Taylor Wessing, The Wall Street Journal and Cannes Lions, signalling serious market intent.

LONDON, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flourish has announced a landmark expansion of its leadership and advisory team, bringing together some of the most respected minds in marketing, law, sustainability, and brand intelligence.

Flourish provides enterprise brands with the operating infrastructure to deliver confident, compliant marketing at speed. By building in legal, compliance and R&D requirements from the start of every campaign brief, the platform enables brand marketers to create, approve, and deploy bold campaigns faster.

The Flourish system tracks over 11,000 laws, codes and regulations, across jurisdictions worldwide, so teams always know what to apply to combat compliance risk. By uniting data, legal, and creative workflows into one operating layer, Flourish helps marketers to move quickly with fearless authority and brand consistency.

The new appointments come as Flourish accelerates rapidly with a roster of world-leading enterprise brands, as well as growing demand from companies that cannot afford to choose between speed and compliance. Flourish clients have already achieved 94% faster legal sign-off, 58% faster campaign delivery, and ROI measured in the thousands of percent.

The new appointments are:

Craig Hepburn joins as Chief Product Officer. Former Chief Digital Officer at Art Basel and UEFA, senior digital marketing leader at Microsoft, and Perplexity Fellow, Craig is one of the leading voices in enterprise AI. He brings both the product rigour and the lived experience of governing digital systems at global scale that Flourish's next stage demands.

Jamie Barnard, former Unilever Global General Counsel for Marketing, Media and Creative, joins as a board adviser. One of the most authoritative voices in marketing law and governance globally, Jamie's appointment sends a clear signal about where Flourish sits in the market as the agentic system that allows enterprise brands to make bold claims with complete confidence.

Josephine Andrews, former Executive Marketing Director at The Wall Street Journal, is the co-founder of The Thought Partnership and Brands&Culture, with over two decades of expertise spanning live and virtual events, audience development and membership growth. She wrote the playbook for how premium publishing brands build trust with audiences at scale and understands better than most how that trust is built, lost and won back.

Charlotte Williams, former VP of Content and Editorial at Cannes Lions and now co-founder of The Thought Partnership and Brands&Culture, has spent over two decades at the heart of the world's most influential commercial event organisations and trade publications. Few people understand better how the creative industry forms its opinions, sets its agenda, and decides what and who it takes seriously.

They join Flourish as audience and advocacy partners who bring high-level intelligence on how ideas travel, how culture shifts, and how brands earn genuine authority with the audiences that matter most.

These advisors join an already exceptional advisory cohort: Giles Crown, Head of Regulatory at leading international law firm Taylor Wessing, one of the foremost authorities on marketing and advertising law in the UK; and Ed Glanville, Senior Editor at The Economist, where he leads the publication's sustainability coverage, bringing the analytical rigour and global perspective of one of the world's most trusted voices.

Andy Keetch also joins Flourish as Head of Client Services, bringing extensive enterprise marketing experience and the operational discipline to ensure Flourish's clients achieve transformative outcomes, not just promising ones.

Maddy Cooper, Founder and CEO of Flourish, said: "Every person in this team has spent their career navigating the challenges between what bold marketing looks like, and what they are actually able to say. That's exactly the problem Flourish was built to solve. We're not assembling advisers for the sake of a slide deck. These are the people who will help us build the infrastructure that enterprise marketing has been missing. I couldn't be more proud of the team we're creating, or more excited about what's coming next."

Jamie Barnard added: "The challenge facing global marketing teams isn't creativity, it's confidence. When legal, compliance, and R&D requirements are embedded into how campaigns are built, rather than bolted on at the end, everything changes. Flourish is building that operating layer. It's the right product at exactly the right moment."

About Flourish

Launched publicly in October 2025, Flourish is the agentic operating system for bold, compliant marketing: one brand voice, everywhere. It connects creative ambition with regulatory confidence, across every team, every market, every claim.

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