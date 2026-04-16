TOKYO, Apr 16, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Group CEO: Koichiro Tanaka) announces that TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL NEXT Co., Ltd., which was established in January 2026, was certified as a special subsidiary under the Act to Facilitate the Employment of Persons with Disabilities on March 30, 2026.TANAKA has long been committed to fostering an environment where diverse talent can thrive. As part of this, it established TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL NEXT Co., Ltd. in January 2026 and has been working to create a workplace environment where people with disabilities can work while leveraging their individual strengths and to expand employment opportunities. Obtaining this certification marks an important milestone in realizing TANAKA's vision for the company, aiming to become a company where people can truly derive a sense of joy and satisfaction from working and envision a bright future and new possibilities.TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL NEXT provides recruitment support and workplace retention support for employees with disabilities across the TANAKA group companies and conducts internal training and awareness-raising activities to promote understanding of the employment of people with disabilities. It also collaborates with government agencies, support organizations, and special needs education schools to examine and establish employment support systems and training methods and is working to develop new businesses that promote the employment of people with disabilities. Its daily business includes assigning tasks such as back-office operations centered on administrative support tasks, and it fosters the creation of an environment where employees can work with peace of mind over the long term.TANAKA considers the individuality of each employee a source of value and positions diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) as a key management strategy. Based on this policy, it will leverage the functions of TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL NEXT as a special subsidiary to expand the employment opportunities for people with disabilities and promote their retention in the workplace, while continuing to create ongoing employment through collaboration within and outside the group.Comment from Tomohiro Toi, CEO, TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL NEXT Co., Ltd.I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone who supported us in obtaining the recent certification. We recognize that this certification is a milestone that will enable us to further strengthen the initiatives we have advanced to date. As society's demands for employment of people with disabilities continue to grow, we will further accelerate our efforts to create a comfortable work environment and new opportunities for thriving so that each employee with a disability working within our group can thrive.Special subsidiary overview- Company Name: TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL NEXT Co., Ltd.- Establish Date: January 5, 2026- Executive Officers-- CEO: Tomohiro Toi-- Director: Koichiro Tanaka-- Director: Kazuharu Yoshida-- Audit & Supervisory Board Member: Akihito Sato- Location: 2-6-6, Nihonbashi Kayabacho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 103-0025, Japan- Capital: 10 million yen- Business Description-- Recruitment support and workplace retention support for employees with disabilities across the TANAKA group companies-- Internal training and awareness-raising activities to promote understanding of the employment of people with disabilities-- Development of employment models in collaboration with government agencies, support organizations, and special needs education schools-- Development of new businesses that promote the employment of people with disabilities-- Back-office operations centered on administrative support tasks (including issuing invoices, replenishing and ordering supplies, and cleaning)About TANAKASince its foundation in 1885, TANAKA has built a portfolio of products to support a diversified range of business uses focused on precious metals. TANAKA is a leader in Japan regarding the volume of precious metals it handles. Over many years, TANAKA has manufactured and sold precious metal products for industry and provided precious metals in such forms as jewelry and assets. As precious metals specialists, all Group companies in Japan and worldwide collaborate on manufacturing, sales, and technology development to offer a full range of products and services. With 5,778 employees, the group's consolidated net sales for the fiscal year ended December 2025 were 1,097,813 million yen.TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.TANAKA Corporate Websitehttps://www.tanaka.co.jp/english/Press inquiriesTANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.https://www.tanaka.co.jp/support/req/other_contact_e/index.htmlPress Release: https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/20260416.pdfSource: TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.