St. Louis, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - Three of the world's leading car rental brands are headed to Singapore. Enterprise Mobility today announced a new franchise agreement with Eurokars Leasing that will introduce Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo to the market.

Branches featuring the Enterprise, National and Alamo brands are scheduled to open in October, beginning with two service locations: one in Singapore's Central Business District and one in the Western Region.

"Expanding into a strategic hub like Singapore requires a partner who understands that service is at the core of the customer experience," said Isidro Loaiza, Vice President of Global Franchising at Enterprise Mobility. "Through Eurokars Group's strong local and technical know-how, alongside the operational reliability of Eurokars Leasing, we are certain that the Enterprise, National, and Alamo brands will offer exceptional mobility solutions for our customers in the region."

Eurokars Leasing is a subsidiary of Eurokars Group, founded in 1985, which has grown into one of the region's leading privately held automotive distributors. With more than four decades of experience, it represents a portfolio of well-known brands across Singapore, Indonesia, China and Australia. Eurokars Leasing has a well-established presence in Singapore as a leading car rental service provider, dedicated to offering high-quality vehicles, exceptional customer service, and delivering a seamless and enjoyable car rental experience through innovative technology and a commitment to excellence.

"As a key gateway between Southeast Asia and the world, Singapore is central to our regional strategy and to serving the needs of an increasingly connected customer base," said Marco Beltgens, Assistant Vice President of Global Franchising - Asia Pacific at Enterprise Mobility. "Eurokars Leasing's strong local expertise and service-driven culture make it an exceptional partner as we bring the Enterprise, National and Alamo brands to Singapore. Together, we're ready to deliver world-class mobility solutions for customers traveling in and out of this important market."

With an extensive fleet of vehicles representing a broad selection of premium and luxury automotive brands, Eurokars Leasing offers a comprehensive suite of mobility solutions, including short-term rentals, long-term leasing and corporate business services.

"We are proud and delighted to introduce the Enterprise, National and Alamo brands to Singapore," said Charmain Kwee, Group Executive Director at Eurokars Group. "At Eurokars, we take pride in delivering world-class customer experiences rooted in deep local expertise. For many international travelers, Singapore is their gateway to Asia, and we aim to make that arrival feel effortless and reassuring - combining global rental standards with the warmth, efficiency and service culture that Eurokars Singapore is known for."

Through its franchise partners, Enterprise Mobility has seen significant international growth over the past 13 years, which includes a presence in 13 countries and territories in the Asia-Pacific region, including Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand, along with nationwide car rental coverage in China, offered through its Chinese partner, eHi.

Enterprise Mobility is the world's largest vehicle rental business, and along with its franchisees has a network of more than 9,500 neighborhood and airport rental locations in more than 90 countries and territories across the globe.

For more information about Enterprise Mobility, visit www.enterprisemobility.com. For more information on Eurokars Leasing visit www.eurokarsleasing.com.sg.

Pictured left to right: Dona Truong, Regional Rental Manager - APAC, Enterprise Mobility; Marco Beltgens, Assistant Vice President of Global Franchising - APAC, Enterprise Mobility; Charmain Kwee, Group Executive Director, Eurokars Leasing; Dylon Lim, Senior Manager, Eurokars Leasing

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About Enterprise Mobility

Enterprise Mobility is a leading provider of mobility solutions including car rental, fleet management, flexible vehicle hire, carsharing, vanpooling, truck rental, luxury rental, retail car sales and vehicle subscription, as well as other transportation technology services and solutions, to make travel easier and more convenient for customers. Enterprise Mobility, inclusive of its subsidiaries and franchisees, and affiliate, Enterprise Fleet Management, manage a diverse fleet of more than 2.4 million vehicles through an integrated network of over 9,500 fully staffed neighborhood and airport rental locations in more than 90 countries and territories. Privately held by the Taylor family of St. Louis, Enterprise Mobility manages the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo brands.

About Eurokars Group

Eurokars Group is a well-diversified, customer-oriented leader in the automotive industry, synonymous with premium, luxury, supercar and hypercar brands. As the largest privately-owned car distributorship in Asia Pacific with more than 40 years of experience, the Group manages legendary marques in Singapore, Indonesia, China and Australia. The Group operates its own in-house suite of Leasing, Rentals, Pre-Owned, Body and Paint, and Automotive Finance and Insurance services, assuring customers of exceptional customer service, reliable sales and aftersales support and state-of-the-art workmanship throughout their entire ownership journey.

Since its establishment in 1985, the Group has enjoyed significant growth, with every brand under its flagship boasting a remarkable track record and setting new benchmarks. The industry accolades that the Group has garnered, including the Enterprise 50 Awards and Business Superbrands, are further testament to its notable success.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292740

Source: Enterprise Mobility