MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Monthly Newsletter as at 31 March 2026
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 16
MIGO Opportunities Trust plc
(the "Company")
16 April 2026
Monthly Newsletter as at 31 March 2026
The MIGO Opportunities Trust plc newsletter as at 31 March 2026 is now available on the Company's website, www.migoplc.co.uk
- ENDS -
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 709 8732
Neither the contents of the Company's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.
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