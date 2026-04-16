Datavault AI Inc: Datavault AI Goes Live with First Edge GPU Sites in New York and Philadelphia; $1.44B-$1.92B Quantum-Ready Fleet to Reach 100+ U.S. Cities by End of 2026

Built on Available Infrastructure's SanQtum AI quantum-resistant edge platform, the 48,000-GPU fleet targets enterprises facing extended GPU lead times - with DataValue, DataScore, and Information Data Exchange (IDE) tokenization built in

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / The global AI compute shortage has forced enterprises outside the hyperscaler customer set to wait extended periods for high-performance GPU capacity. Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DVLT), a provider of data monetization, credentialing, digital engagement, and real-world asset ("RWA") tokenization technologies, today announced that the first sites of its new quantum-ready high-performance computing ("HPC") GPU network are now live in New York and Philadelphia, with commercial availability of the full 48,000-GPU fleet beginning in Q3 2026.

The fleet will be distributed across 1,000 urban micro-edge neocloud sites in more than 100 U.S. cities by the end of 2026. Each site supports up to 48 GPUs configured for low-latency AI inference and HPC workloads. Equivalent market value of the dedicated 48,000-GPU capacity is estimated at $1.44 billion to $1.92 billion based on current Hopper- and Blackwell-class pricing.¹

The network is built outside the hyperscaler supply chain, which has absorbed the majority of current Hopper- and Blackwell-class GPU capacity and left many enterprises facing extended lead times and limited on-demand availability from major cloud providers.² Available Infrastructure's SanQtum AI platform provides cyber-secure, zero-trust, quantum-resistant architecture with post-quantum cryptography, which Available Infrastructure describes as "AI-powered, quantum-ready edge computing." Datavault AI's DataValue, DataScore, and Information Data Exchange (IDE) platform runs directly on the SanQtum-secured GPU infrastructure, powering real-time data tokenization, monetization, and edge AI workloads at scale.

"The GPU supply crisis has created a two-tier market - hyperscalers with capacity and enterprises waiting in a year-long queue. Our quantum-ready fleet, built on SanQtum AI's cyber-secure edge architecture, gives enterprises a path to secure AI compute, data scoring, and tokenized monetization without waiting for hyperscaler allocations," said Nathaniel T. Bradley, Founder & CEO, Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT).

Approximately 30 additional city activations are targeted by early July 2026, with full commercial availability of the 48,000-GPU fleet beginning Q3 2026 and the nationwide network scheduled to be revenue-generating by the end of 2026. The air-cooled, lower-power design is engineered to bypass the power-grid and coolant constraints that have limited hyperscale expansion, positioning the fleet as an alternative source of secure enterprise AI compute capacity in a market in which a small number of hyperscale cloud providers have absorbed the majority of current Hopper- and Blackwell-class capacity.

IDE Yield Management and Branded Data Assets

The Information Data Exchange (IDE) will incorporate AI-powered yield management and branded data asset scoring, with data assets valued for quality, completeness, and quantum encryption. IDE, DataValue, and DataScore will run natively on the SanQtum-secured fleet, enabling Datavault AI's real-time data tokenization and monetization capabilities to operate at the network edge rather than in centralized cloud regions.

Sources

¹ Current NVIDIA H100 80GB PCIe and SXM pricing ranges from approximately $25,000 to $40,000 per GPU, and full HGX H100 8-GPU systems routinely exceed $350,000, according to published 2026 pricing analyses. At a blended $30,000 to $40,000 per-GPU range, a 48,000-GPU fleet corresponds to an equivalent market value of $1.44 billion to $1.92 billion. Sources: IntuitionLabs, "NVIDIA AI GPU Prices: H100 ($27K-$40K) & H200 ($315K/8-GPU) Cost Guide," December 2025 - intuitionlabs.ai/articles/nvidia-ai-gpu-pricing-guide; Northflank, "How much does an NVIDIA H100 GPU cost?" 2026 - northflank.com/blog/how-much-does-an-nvidia-h100-gpu-cost.

² Hyperscaler reservation activity has consumed the majority of NVIDIA's near-term Hopper- and Blackwell-class allocation, leaving on-demand H100 availability on major cloud platforms "genuinely unreliable" for teams without pre-existing reserved capacity. Combined 2026 hyperscaler capital expenditures are projected at approximately $660-690 billion, driving sustained pressure on GPU, memory, and data-center supply chains. Sources: Spheron Network, "GPU Shortage 2026: How to Secure AI Compute When GPUs Are Sold Out," April 2026 - spheron.network/blog/gpu-shortage-2026; Introl, "Hyperscaler CapEx Hits $690B in 2026," February 2026 - introl.com/blog/hyperscaler-capex-690-billion-microsoft-azure-power-bottleneck-2026.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) is leading the way in AI-driven data experiences, valuation, and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Sciences and Data Sciences divisions.

Datavault AI's Acoustic Sciences division features WiSA, ADIO, and Sumerian patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless, high-definition sound transmission technologies with intellectual property covering audio timing, synchronization, and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation, and secure monetization.

Datavault AI's platform serves multiple industries, including high-performance computing software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy, and more. The Information Data Exchange enables Digital Twins and the licensing of name, image, and likeness by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata, fostering responsible AI with integrity. The Company's technology suite is fully customizable and offers AI- and machine-learning-based automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation, and advertising monitoring.

The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at www.dvlt.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws) about Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI," the "Company," "us," "our," or "we") and our industry that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words, such as "may," "might," "will," "shall," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "goal," "objective," "seeks," "likely" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future events, the anticipated Q3 2026 commercial availability of the Company's 48,000-GPU quantum-ready high-performance computing fleet; the estimated equivalent market value of the fleet of $1.44 billion to $1.92 billion; the planned deployment and activation of 1,000 urban micro-edge neocloud sites across more than 100 U.S. cities by the end of 2026, including the approximately 30 additional city activations targeted by early July 2026 and the scheduled revenue-generating status of the nationwide network by year-end 2026; the expected deployment of Available Infrastructure's SanQtum AI platform; the anticipated capabilities and commercialization of the Company's DataValue, DataScore, and Information Data Exchange (IDE) technologies, including AI-powered yield management, branded data asset scoring, real-time data tokenization, and edge-based monetization; the Company's ability to deliver low-latency AI inference, HPC capacity, zero-trust security, and quantum-resistant architecture at the network edge; the expected positioning of the fleet as an alternative to hyperscaler-supplied GPU capacity; and the expected operational, technical, and commercial outcomes of the Company's commercial strategy, and the projected direction and market impacts of regulatory changes with respect to digital assets, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these and other forward-looking statements contained herein.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to develop, deploy, and scale its GPU fleet, micro-edge neocloud sites, and SanQtum-based infrastructure on the anticipated timelines; the Company's ability to secure sufficient Hopper- and Blackwell-class or equivalent GPU supply and to maintain its strategic relationship with Available Infrastructure; risks relating to site activation, permitting, regulatory approvals, power availability, supply chain conditions, and technological integration; the successful implementation of quantum-resistant encryption, zero-trust architecture, and AI-powered yield management; the Company's ability to generate anticipated tokenization fees, transaction revenues, and other monetization from the GPU network and data assets; competition from hyperscale and other providers of AI and HPC capacity; changes in market demand for Datavault AI's services and products; changes in economic, market, or regulatory conditions; risks relating to evolving regulatory frameworks applicable to tokenized assets, digital assets, and cross-border token distribution; risks associated with technological development and integration; and other risks and uncertainties as more fully described in Datavault AI's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other filings that Datavault AI makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and could cause actual results to vary from expectations.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Datavault AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Datavault AI may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Datavault AI's forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments it may make.

Industry and Market Data

Within this press release, we reference information and statistics regarding the market for our products. We have obtained some of this information and statistics from various independent third-party sources, including independent industry publications, reports by market research firms and other independent sources. Some data and other information contained in this press release are also based on management's estimates and calculations, which are derived from our review and interpretation of internal surveys and independent sources. Data regarding the industries in which we compete and our market position and market share within these industries are inherently imprecise and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties beyond our control, but we believe they generally indicate size, position and market share within this industry. While we believe such information is reliable, we have not independently verified any third-party information. While we believe our internal company research and estimates are reliable, such research and estimates have not been verified by any independent source. In addition, assumptions and estimates of our and our industries' future performance are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors. These and other factors could cause our future performance to differ materially from our assumptions and estimates. As a result, you should be aware that market, ranking and other similar industry data included in this press release, and estimates and beliefs based on that data, may not be reliable.

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Media Contact

marketing@dvlt.ai

Investor Contact

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ebarger@dvlt.ai | ir@dvlt.ai

SOURCE: Datavault AI Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/datavault-ai-goes-live-with-first-edge-gpu-sites-in-new-york-and-1158232