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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.04.2026 15:34 Uhr
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MSC Cruises Guests Can Now Relive Trips with Treering's AI-Powered Photobooks

AI-driven photobooks transform post-trip engagement, extending the vacation magic beyond the ship

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treering Memories, the company transforming how travelers capture and preserve their journeys, today announced a strategic partnership with MSC Cruises, a global leader in cruise travel. This collaboration introduces Treering's world-first AI-powered photobook platform to MSC Cruises' guests, offering a seamless, personalized way to relive and share vacation experiences.

Building on proven success with Carnival Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Lindblad Expeditions, Treering Memories' platform leverages proprietary AI to automatically create stunning, personalized photobooks in minutes. Guests can capture their most cherished moments from their phones without having to edit or design them manually. For MSC Cruises, this technology adds a new layer of engagement, driving guest satisfaction and brand loyalty while opening a new revenue channel.

"Partnering with MSC Cruises is an exciting milestone in our mission to redefine how travelers preserve their memories," said Kevin Zerber, CEO of Treering Memories. "Our AI-powered platform makes memory creation effortless, turning unforgettable trips into lasting stories, and casual guests into lifelong advocates."

Treering Memories' solution addresses a critical gap in the post-trip experience, helping travel brands maintain connections with guests after disembarkation. By integrating memory-as-a-service technology, MSC Cruises can offer a differentiated, value-added experience that strengthens brand loyalty and enhances the overall guest journey.

About Treering Memories
Treering Memories is a memory-as-a-service platform that transforms life's moments into personalized keepsakes. Powered by proprietary AI and just-in-time printing, Treering provides scalable solutions for travel brands, families, and institutions. With Treering, users can effortlessly preserve and share their most meaningful memories. For more information, visit www.treering.com/memories.

Media Contact:
Megan Puzen
PR Manager | Treering Memories
Email: megan@treering.com
Phone: +1 847-420-3524


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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