Fairtrade America: Media Alert: Advocate for a Future Without Exploitative Trade at D.C. Climate Week

Fairtrade America Presents a Fairer Model for International Trade in Partnership with the Marketplace of the Future

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / WHO

Fairtrade America, Marketplace of the Future, D.C. Climate Week

WHAT

Approaching its 10th annual event in NYC, the Marketplace of the Future is the longest running consecutive event in NYC Climate Week history and is making its second year return in D.C. this month. The Marketplace of the Future, as one of D.C. Climate Week's primary features, shows the public what the future could look like if we give ourselves full permission to envision the ideas, products, services that collectively form a model of a healed planet - whether it's repair stations or solar infrastructure companies. Marketplace of the Future offers achievable steps toward creating a more sustainable future.

Fairtrade America sees a future where exploitative trade no longer exists, where fair trade becomes the normalized, integrated structure of global trade. We see a future where consumers don't have to choose Fairtrade products because fair trade practices like market minimums and additional premiums are built into standard practice.

You'll see Fairtrade America at this year's D.C. Climate Week Marketplace for the Future, representing a future where all individuals - farmers, traders, manufacturers, shippers, labelers and consumers - equitably share trade's benefits.

WHEN

April 25, 2026

12-10:00 p.m. Eastern

WHERE

The Square at 1875 I. St. N.W.

Washington, D.C.

WHY

Fairtrade works to rebalance trade, making it a system rooted in partnership and mutual respect rather than exploitation. It's about businesses, shoppers, farmers and workers all working together so we can all experience the benefits of trade. We envision a future where all producers can enjoy secure and sustainable livelihoods, fulfil their potential and decide on their future.

Despite mounting pressure from economic uncertainty and inflation, recent consumer research from GlobeScan shows that 72% of U.S. consumers who said they have seen the Fairtrade Mark are willing to pay more for a product to help farmers earn a fair price. In fact, - of shoppers who know Fairtrade are willing to pay more for certified products: $1.50 more for a Fairtrade bar of chocolate, $3.40 more for a bag of Fairtrade coffee and $0.80 more per pound for Fairtrade bananas.

ABOUT FAIRTRADE AMERICA

Fairtrade America works to rebalance trade, making it a system rooted in partnership and mutual respect rather than exploitation. It's about businesses, shoppers, farmers and workers all working together so we can all experience the benefits of trade. Fairtrade America is the U.S. branch of Fairtrade International, the original and global leader in fair trade certification with more than 30 years of experience working for fair trading practices in more than 30 countries across the globe. A non-profit 501(c)3 organization, Fairtrade America is part of the world's largest and most recognized fair trade certification program - part of a global movement for change. Learn more at fairtrade.net, and by connecting with Fairtrade America on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Fairtrade takes human rights, sustainability and trade personal ly. Though consequences often go unseen, companies' and consumers' choices have human and environmental costs. By choosing Fairtrade, businesses, shoppers, farmers and workers can create a better world - one that puts people and planet over profits. Together, we can prioritize global partnership and our shared humanity.

ABOUT MARKETPLACE OF THE FUTURE

Inspired by the 1939 New York World's Fair, Marketplace for the Future in Washington, D.C. is an expo designed to highlight climate solutions and the possibilities of a more sustainable future. Scheduled for April 25, 2026, the event will feature exhibitors, panels, live jazz and more to create an immersive experience for attendees.

MEDIA CONTACT

Liz Davis, Fairtrade America

202.930.4349 | ldavis@fairtradeamerica.org

Join Fairtrade America at Marketplace of the Future on April 25.

Find more stories and multimedia from Fairtrade America at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Fairtrade America

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fairtrade-america

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Fairtrade America

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/media-alert-advocate-for-a-future-without-exploitative-trade-at-d.c.-1158234