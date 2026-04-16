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PR Newswire
16.04.2026 16:00 Uhr
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BitMEX Launches the 24/7 TradFi Campaign Featuring a 50,000 USDT Prize Pool

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BitMEX, one of the safest crypto exchanges, announced today the launch of the TradFi Trade and Earn Campaign for users who trade its TradFi derivatives contracts, available for trading 24/7. The campaign allows traders to win their share of a 50,000 USDT prize pool by completing a series of trading missions.

BitMEX currently offers a range of TradFi products, including perpetual swaps on global stocks, indices, commodities, and forex. Unlike other platforms, its TradFi derivatives are available 24/7, allowing users to access markets outside of traditional hours. The campaign will run from 16 April 2026 at 12:00 PM (UTC) to 16 May 2026 at 11:59 PM (UTC). Users can participate at any time during the campaign period.

Rewards will be distributed across 3 categories:

  • The Beginner's Boost: New traders can claim $5 in trading credits by trading TradFi Perps on BitMEX.
  • Get Paid to Trade: By achieving trading volume tiers, all participants can claim up to $500 in trading credits.
  • Get Paid to Post: Any participant that trades TradFi Perps over the weekend and shares proof of their trades to their X accounts can claim $5 in trading credits.

To participate in the TradFi Trade and Earn campaign, traders must be fully verified on BitMEX. Competition details and registration can be found here. For more details on BitMEX TradFi Perps, visit this page.

About BitMEX

BitMEX is the OG crypto derivatives exchange, providing professional crypto traders with a platform that caters to their needs through low latency, deep crypto native liquidity and unmatched reliability.

Since its founding, no cryptocurrency has been lost through intrusion or hacking, allowing BitMEX users to trade safely in the knowledge that their funds are secure. So too that they have access to the products and tools they require to be profitable.

BitMEX was also one of the first exchanges to publish their on-chain Proof of Reserves and Proof of Liabilities data. The exchange continues to publish this data twice a week - proving assurance that they safely store and segregate the funds they are entrusted with.

For more information on BitMEX, please visit the BitMEX Blog or www.bitmex.com, and follow Telegram, Twitter, Discord, and its online communities.

Contact

BitMEX Press
press@bitmex.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2958353/BitMEX_Photo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bitmex-launches-the-247-tradfi-campaign-featuring-a-50-000-usdt-prize-pool-302744869.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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