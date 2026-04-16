The Longevity Center OA: The Longevity Centers of America Offers $175 Risk-Free Initial Consultation for New Patients

With a single fee, new patients can start their journey on a comprehensive, holistic wellness plan based on personal health measures, with the full cost applied to the first treatment.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / The Longevity Centers of America (LCOA) is spreading awareness about its low-cost integrative medicine consultation, which increases access to longevity care for individuals starting at square one of their integrative or functional health journey.

The longevity medicine consultation is physician-supervised and an ideal choice for those with chronic health concerns who want a guided, low-pressure starting point to integrative and/or functional medicine. For just $175, new patients undergo an initial consultation, the first step of their comprehensive wellness evaluation , designed to identify the root cause of their symptoms and to tailor a treatment approach. The entirety of the $175 fee is applied to the first treatment, making it risk-free for those who are curious about integrative or functional medicine but have hesitated due to steep upfront costs.

The affordable wellness consultation at The Longevity Centers of America completes all necessary onboarding steps for new patients without a significant financial burden. If a patient completes the consultation and decides not to move forward with a treatment plan, they can still use the credit for a wellness IV. It's a straightforward commitment for patients, and differs from the standard industry approach to new patient onboarding by applying the full cost of the consultation to an individual's first treatment. The result is a seamless start to functional or integrative treatment and relief from the staggering upfront costs that often stand in the way.

Implementation of the non-standard approach to pricing is a direct response to financial hurdles in the longevity wellness field, which may prevent individuals from getting effective care tailored to their personal needs, goals, and symptoms. By applying the initial consultation fee to a patient's first treatment, The Longevity Centers of America relieves this hurdle and minimizes costs regardless of whether an individual proceeds with a treatment plan or opts to use the credit for a wellness IV.

Individuals who may benefit from a $175 treatment or IV therapy consultation with The Longevity Centers of America include those exploring treatment for the first time, those who are deterred by high or non-refundable consultation fees elsewhere, or those who simply want a no-pressure evaluation of their chronic health symptoms and root causes. "We want to open the door to integrative and functional medicine to as many people as possible," said Kyle Hulbert, CEO at The Longevity Centers of America. "It's our hope that applying the $175 consultation fee directly to a patient's first treatment or a wellness IV furthers this goal and relieves a key financial burden for individuals in need of holistic wellness support."

At the heart of LCOA's consultation approach is an integrative, root-cause philosophy that prioritizes the fundamental imbalances behind a patient's symptoms. This patient-first path to wellness shifts the focus from what's ailing an individual to why, and ensures everyone gets care tailored to their unique needs and challenges. LCOA is proud to strengthen its commitment to this philosophy through its initial wellness consultations, as well as to maintain a pricing model that treats the initial consultation as a first step in treatment, rather than administrative overhead.

The Longevity Centers of America's $175 functional medicine initial consult is available at the clinic's locations in Greenville, South Carolina, and West Palm Beach, Florida. Health-conscious adults seeking personalized, holistic healthcare with transparent, patient-first pricing are encouraged to seek out more information about LCOA and its treatment options by visiting thelcoa.com . New patients can book their no-obligation wellness consultation on LCOA's website or by calling the clinic at (864) 520-5232.

About The Longevity Centers of America

The Longevity Centers of America (The LCOA) is an integrative health clinic providing personalized treatment plans and evidence-based alternative therapies to patients struggling with chronic pain, inflammatory diseases, and other conditions. Practice specialties include IV therapies, regenerative injections, and Osteopathic Manipulation Treatment (OMT). LCOA currently operates a flagship location in West Palm Beach, Florida, and a new location in Greenville, South Carolina. Another location in Orlando, Florida, is coming soon.

For more information, please visit www.thelcoa.com .

CONTACT:

(864) 520-5232

infogvl@thelcoa.com

SOURCE: The Longevity Center OA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/the-longevity-centers-of-america-offers-175-risk-free-initial-consult-1156940