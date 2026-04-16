Marvell Foods' Surplus Food Buyers Help Meat and Poultry Buyers Recover Value from Surplus and Short-Dated Inventory

The Florida-based food liquidators work directly with meat and poultry manufacturers to overcome financial loss related to protein overproduction, changing market demand, and other costly challenges

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / Marvell Foods, a food liquidation and brokerage company headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, is working hard to help meat and poultry manufacturers recover the value of lost inventory through secondary markets and liquidation channels. In doing so, they're mitigating the steep financial impact of surplus or short-dated protein inventories.

There are many reasons why meat and poultry manufacturers end up with inventory that can't be moved quickly, including demand fluctuation, production overruns, export delays, supply chain disruptions, cold storage capacity issues, and retail order cancellations. By connecting manufacturers with a national network of secondary buyers, Marvell Foods ensures new purchasers for otherwise unsellable stock, greatly minimizing value loss related to these types of challenges.

As a food liquidation company, Marvell Foods maintains close ties with non-traditional buyers, including those looking for discounted protein products. Instead of writing off surplus or short-dated proteins as losses, meat and poultry manufacturers can work with Marvell Foods on surplus food liquidation, seamlessly recovering value through targeted sales to secondary markets. Common buyers for surplus proteins include discount grocery chains, secondary market retailers, wholesalers, institutional buyers, and food service distributors.

"Our goal is to serve as a strategic partner for meat and poultry manufacturers, especially in light of rising food costs and increased demand for discount supply" says Joseph, Food Broker at Marvell Foods. "Our services help mitigate losses related to volatility in protein supply chains, and highlight the real value of secondary food markets for manufacturers across all food product categories." Through dedicated food overstock liquidation, Marvell Foods is able to move surplus meat and poultry inventory quickly and efficiently, in turn helping manufacturers reduce waste, maintain brand integrity, and protect profit margins by recovering value from their excess supply.

With decades of experience in food brokerage, food trading, and inventory liquidation, plus a nationwide network of secondary buyers, Marvell Foods is well-positioned to help meat and poultry manufacturers navigate the financial challenges of overstock protein products. Interested readers in meat and poultry manufacturing, protein processing, and food distribution are encouraged to contact Marvell Foods directly to discuss solutions for surplus or short-dated inventory.

About Marvell Foods

Florida-based Marvell Foods is one of North America's leading trading companies, specializing in brokering out-of-date, discontinued, unsold, and overstock food items, as well as products from other industries. With a global network of potential buyers, Marvell helps businesses sell products that might otherwise be wasted or sent to storage, with creative options for turning a profit on excess and unsellable inventory.

For more information, please visit marvellfoods.com .

Contact:

Marvell Foods

414-377-8216

info@marvellfoods.com

SOURCE: Marvell Foods

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/marvell-foods-surplus-food-buyers-help-meat-and-poultry-buyers-recover-v-1156949