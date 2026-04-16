phData, Inc.: phData Launches New AI-Native Delivery Methodology, Helping Companies Get to Business Value Fast

phData Forge redefines how Intelligence Platform initiatives are delivered by combining AI-driven execution with expert human guidance to achieve results in a fraction of the time

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / phData, a leader in Intelligence Platform services, today announced the launch of phData Forge , an AI-native delivery methodology that fundamentally changes how complex data and AI projects are executed. By putting AI at the center of delivery, phData Forge helps organizations achieve business outcomes significantly faster and with greater operational efficiency.

An AI-Native Approach to Project Delivery

Traditional technology consulting engagements follow the same basic formula: human consultants do the work, and AI assists where it can. phData Forge inverts that model.

With phData Forge, AI produces the first drafts guided by phData's expert consultants and decades of experience leading AI & data transformations. It generates architectures, specifications, requirements, code, test cases, and project plans; manages project workflows; and analyzes outputs.

phData's consultants then focus on what humans do best: making critical decisions, validating quality, and ensuring solutions are built to last and ready for production. The result is a delivery model that moves faster, scales more effectively, and consistently produces high-quality outcomes at a fraction of the cost.

"Customers expect an AI-native approach across the entire service delivery lifecycle," said Adam Fokken, CTO of phData. "phData Forge is our answer. It combines deep human expertise with specialized agents to accelerate time-to-value while improving quality and confidence. We're no longer just creators of artifacts-we're expert guides, validators, and ultimately accountable for delivering outcomes."

At the core of phData Forge is the Forge Catalog, the company's highly curated and purpose-built collection of agents that powers every client engagement. phData codifies its expertise and methodology into ForgeSkills, giving AI agents the context they need to produce effective outputs.

This structure allows phData engineers to manage AI agents in parallel across multiple stages of the software development lifecycle simultaneously, compressing timelines that would otherwise require sequential human effort. Every engagement also forges new learnings back into the methodology, continuously raising the performance ceiling.

The business impact is already measurable: phData is seeing significant improvements in delivery velocity across active client engagements, with phData Forge now live across the company's practices and delivery teams.

About phData

phData is a leader in Intelligence Platform services, helping enterprises turn data into real-time decisions and measurable outcomes. With deep expertise across the modern data ecosystem and a proven track record in production AI, phData is the bridge between AI's promise and its real-world impact. For more information, visit phdata.io

Media Contact:

marketing@phdata.io

SOURCE: phData, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/phdatar-launches-new-ai-native-delivery-methodology-helping-comp-1158003