SCS Global Services: GIBCA Furniture Company Becomes First in the UAE to Earn Indoor Advantage Gold Certification for Office Building Products

AJMAN, UAE / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / Industry-recognized indoor air quality certification from SCS Global Services strengthens compliance with leading green building standards.

GIBCA Furniture has achieved Indoor Advantage Gold certification from SCS Global Services across its core product categories, becoming the first UAE-based manufacturer to secure this certification across its full product range.

"Performance today extends beyond functionality to include indoor air quality and environmental responsibility. Achieving Indoor Advantage Gold certification across our product portfolio reflects our long-term commitment to responsible manufacturing and healthier indoor environments, while supporting architects and consultants with solutions that simplify compliance and meet the evolving expectations of the built environment," said Imran Khan, General Manager for Gibca Furniture.

As indoor environments continue to take priority in building design, material selection is no longer limited to aesthetics and durability. Emissions, air quality impact, and compliance with global standards are now central to specification decisions, particularly across commercial offices, education, and healthcare projects.

By achieving Indoor Advantage Gold certification, Gibca Furniture provides architects and consultants with independently verified products that meet the CDPH/EHLB Standard Method (CA 01350), complying with stringent low-emission criteria suitable for sensitive indoor environments such as offices, schools, and residential developments. This eliminates the need for additional testing, simplifies documentation, and supports faster, more confident specification-particularly for projects pursuing LEED, BREEAM, and WELL certifications.

The certification covers Gibca's Hufcor operable wall systems, demountable partition solutions, and its HPL product range - systems that are widely used in projects where flexibility, performance, and long-term usability are critical.

Certified product categories include:

600 Series Acoustic Operable Walls: 641, 642, 643E, 645V, 363, 5630, GF Series

Demountable Partition Systems: Auralis 30, Auralis 100, Auralux, Linea

HPL Solutions: Kitchen Cabinets, Kitchen Countertops, Toilet Cubicles, Wall Cladding

For project teams, this certification directly supports compliance requirements tied to indoor air quality credits, helping reduce risk during design approvals and certification audits. It also ensures that materials used within enclosed environments contribute to healthier indoor conditions over the life of the building.

"GIBCA Furniture Company has shown a clear dedication to product transparency and indoor air quality by achieving certification across multiple product categories. The achievement reflects a growing commitment to delivering low-emitting products that support high-performance, sustainable buildings," states Rob Emelander, Operations Director for Environmental Certification Services at SCS Global Services.

About GIBCA Furniture Company

Gibca Furniture, part of the GIBCA Group, is a leading space management solutions provider across the MENA region. Since the 1990s, the company has delivered workspace solutions across more than 75,000 installations spanning the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. Gibca Furniture offers a comprehensive range of systems designed to support evolving interior requirements, including operable partitions, demountable partition systems, high-pressure laminate (HPL) applications, and acoustic solutions. With Hufcor now part of Gibca Furniture, the company further strengthens its offering in operable wall systems, bringing globally recognized solutions into the regional market with local expertise and execution. For more information, visit www.gfiuae.com

About SCS Global Services

SCS Global Services is an international leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, testing, and standards development. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California and celebrating over 40 years in business, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies, and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. SCS is also a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information, visit www.SCSGlobalServices.com.

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Contact Info:

Spokesperson: SCS Global Services

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SOURCE: SCS Global Services

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/gibca-furniture-company-becomes-first-in-the-uae-to-earn-indoor-1158241