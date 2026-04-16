Oak Brook, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - Lions International is proud to announce that 13-year-old Yifan He of Dalian, China has been named the Grand Prize Winner of the Lions International Peace Poster Contest. He's winning poster was sponsored by the Dalian Gao Er Fu Lions Club, celebrating the power of art to inspire peace and unity around the world.





2025-2026 Lions International Peace Poster Grand Prize Winner "Together as One" by Yifan He



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A student at Dalian Haibin Art School, He created a powerful illustration depicting children from different cultures raising hands to form a protective umbrella against war. Beneath the umbrella, children from around the world celebrate together among global landmarks, symbolizing unity through art, culture and shared hope. The artwork beautifully depicts this year's Peace Poster theme of "Together as One" and reflects the idea that people everywhere must work together to create and protect peace.

"When I see children in war zones on the news, I wish I could become a huge umbrella to protect them from the shells and fear," said the young artist. "I want this umbrella to reach every place affected by war and remind children that the whole world is standing together for peace, and the sun will eventually shine through."

The Peace Poster Contest, sponsored annually by Lions International, encourages young people ages 11 to 13 to creatively express their vision of peace. Each year, more than 600,000 children from around the world participate through local Lions clubs.

"Yifan's poster beautifully captures the spirit of unity and hope that the Peace Poster Contest celebrates," said Lions Clubs International President A.P. Singh. "Through art, young people remind us that peace is something we must build together. Lions are proud to provide a platform where their voices and dreams for a more harmonious world can be seen and heard."

As the 2025-2026 Grand Prize Winner, Yifan will receive:

A US$5,000 cash award

An engraved award

A trip to a special awards ceremony accompanied by two family members

The young artist is also sharing in the celebration with 23 merit winners from around the world. All merit winners receive a US$500 cash prize for their winning artwork.

The 2025-2026 Lions International Peace Poster merit winners are:

Kelly Du, 12 years old, Aurora Lions Club, Canada

Peijia Liao, 11 years old, Sichuan Tongrenqiantai Lions Club, China

Qiyu Wang, 13 years old, Shaanxi Datang Lions Club, China

Siqi Mai, 13 years old, Guangdong Shanxin Lions Club, China

Yatong Lv, 12 years old, Qingdao Hongxin Lions Club, China

Ziqi Liu, 12 years old, Shenyang Hairuo Lions Club, China

Haojing Zheng, 12 years old, Shenzhen Mingjiashanpin Lions Club, China

Ruoyi Jin, 11 years old, Zhejiang Zhengli Lions Club, China

Yu Si Tang, 13 years old, Taichung Chun Lung Lions Club, China Taiwan

Shuyu Wu, 12 years old, New Taipei City Chung Shan Lions Club, China Taiwan

Elpida Michailidou, 12 years old, Limassol Lions Club, Cyprus

Mavis Tjia, 12 years old, Medan Polonia Lions Club, Indonesia

Jack Mooney, 12 years old, Newcastle Lions Club, Ireland

William Bruscolini, 11 years old, Sacrofano Formello Lions Club, Italy

Rion Yabuta, 13 years old, Sapporo Kitanomori Lions Club, Japan

Chaein Park, 12 years old, Seoul Hansung Lions Club, Korea

Elija Gudonaviciute, 13 years old, Kedainiu Motery Lions Club, Lithuania

Katherine Loaisiga Martinez, 12 years old, Rivas Casique Lions Club, Nicaragua

Asi Selimovic, 13 years old, Murska Sobata Lions Club, Slovenia

Isabella Wu, 12 years old, Milpitas Executive Lions Club, California, USA

Brinleigh Bauer, 13 years old, American Falls Lions Club, Idaho, USA

Eliza Zafar Hanif, 13 years old, Sandy Spring Lions Club, Maryland, USA

Haven Cook, 12 years old, Mililani Lions Club, New Mexico, USA

About the Lions International Peace Essay Contest

For more than three decades, the Peace Poster Contest has inspired millions of young people to reflect on the meaning of peace and share their perspectives with the world. Through programs like this, Lions clubs continue their mission of promoting understanding, compassion and service across cultures and communities.

About Lions International

Lions International represents Lions Clubs International and Lions Clubs International Foundation. Lions take on some of the greatest challenges facing our communities and the world through the service of 1.4 million members in 50,000 clubs and the grant-funding support of our foundation. We improve health and well-being, strengthen communities and support those in need, locally and globally. At Lions International, we are serving a world in need.

Learn more at lionsclubs.org.

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Source: Lions International